3 Boulevard Records Shop

2006 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville

Thursday, March 5, 7 p

Come see Hardcastle and The Thing With Feathers perform this Thursday night! $5 Donation at the door! All proceeds will go to Zeal Church’s tornado relief efforts. You can also bring donations of socks, clean towels, blankets, cleaning supplies, soap, wipes, and pop-top canned goods.

Tickets are $5 at the door.