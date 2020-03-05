The creative community is coming together to host several benefit events for the victims of the devastating storm and deadly tornado that hit Nashville this week. Here’s a list of events to date.
1Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row
400 Broadway, Nashville
Monday, March 9, 10 p
A benefit concert will be held on Monday, March 9, at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in conjunction with Chuck Wicks of NASH FM. Proceeds from the event will go to Hands On Nashville. The show, which will take place on Whiskey Row’s second floor hosted by Mitchell Tenpenny. Artists scheduled to perform include Jessie James Decker, HARDY, Devin Dawson, The Band CAMINO and more. A limited number of tickets are available to purchase on Whiskey Row’s website for $50/person with the option to purchase an additional $100 meet & greet, which will begin at 9:30 p.
2Bad Idea Brewing
307 W 11 Street Unit 6, Columbia,
Thursday, March 5, 4pm – 9pm
Bad Idea Brewing in Columbia is hosting a Tornado Relief Pint Night. One dollar from every pint sold Thursday will be donated to those affected by the horrific tornadoes that struck Monday night/Tuesday morning. Plus, Abe’s BBQ Smokehouse will be there.
3Boulevard Records Shop
2006 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville
Thursday, March 5, 7 p
Come see Hardcastle and The Thing With Feathers perform this Thursday night! $5 Donation at the door! All proceeds will go to Zeal Church’s tornado relief efforts. You can also bring donations of socks, clean towels, blankets, cleaning supplies, soap, wipes, and pop-top canned goods.
Tickets are $5 at the door.
4Ponobos Bar & Grill
903 Rivergate Parkway, Goodlettsville
Thursday, March 5, 7 p
It’s a hip hop benefit concert featuring 615 Exclusive, Hard Liquor Shawty, Goldie Mac and more. Admission is FREE with a donation to support the tornado relief efforts. Be apart of the solution for our community.
5The East Room
2412 Gallatin Ave, Nashville
Thursday, March 5, 7:30pm
The East Room hosts “From The Ground Up:Eastside Tornado Fundraiser For Relief & Love. The event serves as not only an opportunity to donate to the victims of the tornado but also a time for the community to be together and be thankful for the strong bonds and love we have for each other.
All donations will go directly to service industry workers who’s places of employment have been affected by the tornados.
Lineup:
Cosmic Shift
Admiral Phunk Brass Band
Matt Daughtry & Friends
MELD
Roanoke Music
6Redneck Riveria Nashville
208 Broadway, Nashville
Thursday, March 5, 6 p
Live Laugh Love Nashville is taking over the 2nd floor of RedneckRiviera Nashville. Come check out our great lineup featuring Alexis Ebert, Leaving Lennox, and Sarah Beth Terry for the bi-monthly showcase on Broadway. We are excited to donate all proceeds from this showcase to middle Tennessee tornado victims, via The Community Foundation of Middle TN.
They will be accepting monetary donations along with baby food, diapers, baby formula, toiletries, food, water, and clothing.
7Red Arrow Studio
Live Streaming Event
Sunday, March 15
Red Arrow Studio is putting together something a little different from the norm.They are organizing a benefit live stream concert from Red Arrow Studio in support of the Nashville tornado victims. Three bands will play live. 100% of all money raised will go to the Nashville relief efforts. Follow Red Arrow Studio on Facebook for the streaming information.