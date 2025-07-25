7/25/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT – Storms Likely This Afternoon

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service is closely monitoring severe weather conditions in Williamson County, TN. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 PM CDT today. Residents are reminded to stay hydrated, seek air conditioning, and stay informed about potential heat-related illnesses.

Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 4:55 AM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather conditions present. The temperature is 78°F, and the humidity is at a high 79%, making it feel warmer outside. Wind speeds are calm, adding to a stagnant atmosphere. Expect a muggy environment as these severe weather conditions persist throughout the morning.

Weather Changes Coming

Temperatures will rise throughout the day, reaching a high of 93°F. The combination of high humidity and temperatures will lead to heat index values up to 105°F, making outdoor conditions feel oppressive. Residents should plan for increased discomfort, especially if engaging in outdoor activities.

Today’s Outlook

Over the next 24 hours, continue to anticipate hot and humid conditions. This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 74°F, but expect lingering humidity. The heat advisory remains important for the entire day, so take regular breaks in cool, shaded areas if outside. Stay weather aware and prepared for these ongoing severe weather conditions in Williamson County.