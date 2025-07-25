7/25/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT – Storms Likely This Afternoon

By
Source Staff
-
Lightning weather conditions for local forecast
WEATHER ALERTS

Heat Advisory

Heat Advisory issued July 24 at 10:53PM CDT until July 25 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Nashville TN

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 105.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.

SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

Alert in effect from July 25, 2025 3:53 AM until July 26, 2025 1:00 AM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service is closely monitoring severe weather conditions in Williamson County, TN. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 PM CDT today. Residents are reminded to stay hydrated, seek air conditioning, and stay informed about potential heat-related illnesses.

Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 4:55 AM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather conditions present. The temperature is 78°F, and the humidity is at a high 79%, making it feel warmer outside. Wind speeds are calm, adding to a stagnant atmosphere. Expect a muggy environment as these severe weather conditions persist throughout the morning.

Weather Changes Coming

Temperatures will rise throughout the day, reaching a high of 93°F. The combination of high humidity and temperatures will lead to heat index values up to 105°F, making outdoor conditions feel oppressive. Residents should plan for increased discomfort, especially if engaging in outdoor activities.

Today’s Outlook

Over the next 24 hours, continue to anticipate hot and humid conditions. This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 74°F, but expect lingering humidity. The heat advisory remains important for the entire day, so take regular breaks in cool, shaded areas if outside. Stay weather aware and prepared for these ongoing severe weather conditions in Williamson County.

Interactive Radar Map

Williamson County, TN
July 25, 2025
78°
H:93°
L:74°
wind icon
Wind
0 to 5 mph S
humidity icon
Humidity
79%
bolt icon
Conditions
severe weather

24-Hour Forecast

Friday
sun icon
93°
|
74°
Mostly Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Saturday
sun icon
93°
|
75°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Sunday
sun icon
96°
|
75°
Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Monday
sun icon
97°
|
76°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Tuesday
sun icon
99°
|
76°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Wednesday
sun icon
99°
|
74°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here