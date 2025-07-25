7/25/25: Severe Weather Alert – Storms and High Heat Expected

WEATHER ALERTS

Heat Advisory

Heat Advisory issued July 24 at 10:53PM CDT until July 25 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Nashville TN

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 105.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.

SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

Alert in effect from July 25, 2025 3:53 AM until July 26, 2025 1:00 AM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Williamson County, TN, effective until 8 PM CDT today. Current severe weather conditions are being closely monitored, so please stay tuned for further updates. Remember to remain weather aware.

Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 1:55 PM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather ongoing. The temperature is 88°F, but with humidity at 66%, it feels hotter, with heat index values approaching 105°F. Wind conditions are calm, contributing to an oppressive atmosphere. There are no significant cloud cover or storms at this moment, allowing the heat to build.

Weather Changes Coming

Although conditions are stable for now, more heat is expected this afternoon with a high reaching 94°F. This will exacerbate the feeling of discomfort outside. Additionally, calm winds mean there will be limited cooling effects, making it important to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged outdoor activity during peak heat hours.

Tonight’s Forecast

As we move into the evening, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 74°F. However, humidity will likely remain high, which may still make it feel uncomfortable. If you must be outside, plan to limit activities and take breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Interactive Radar Map

Williamson County, TN
July 25, 2025
88°
H:94°
L:74°
wind icon
Wind
5 mph S
humidity icon
Humidity
66%
bolt icon
Conditions
severe weather

24-Hour Forecast

This Afternoon
cloud-rain icon
94°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Saturday
sun icon
94°
|
74°
Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Sunday
sun icon
96°
|
75°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Monday
sun icon
96°
|
76°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Tuesday
sun icon
99°
|
76°
Sunny
Wednesday
sun icon
99°
|
75°
Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Thursday
cloud-rain icon
95°
|
72°
Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

