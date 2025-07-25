7/25/25: Severe Weather Alert – Storms and High Heat Expected

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Williamson County, TN, effective until 8 PM CDT today. Current severe weather conditions are being closely monitored, so please stay tuned for further updates. Remember to remain weather aware.

Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 1:55 PM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather ongoing. The temperature is 88°F, but with humidity at 66%, it feels hotter, with heat index values approaching 105°F. Wind conditions are calm, contributing to an oppressive atmosphere. There are no significant cloud cover or storms at this moment, allowing the heat to build.

Weather Changes Coming

Although conditions are stable for now, more heat is expected this afternoon with a high reaching 94°F. This will exacerbate the feeling of discomfort outside. Additionally, calm winds mean there will be limited cooling effects, making it important to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged outdoor activity during peak heat hours.

Tonight’s Forecast

As we move into the evening, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 74°F. However, humidity will likely remain high, which may still make it feel uncomfortable. If you must be outside, plan to limit activities and take breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas to avoid heat-related illnesses.