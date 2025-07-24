7/24/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT! Heat Index Soars to 103°F

WEATHER ALERTS

Heat Advisory

Heat Advisory issued July 24 at 11:19AM CDT until July 25 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Nashville TN

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 105.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.

SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

Alert in effect from July 24, 2025 4:19 PM until July 25, 2025 8:00 AM

Severe weather conditions are currently present in Williamson County, TN. A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service, effective until 8 PM CDT on July 25. Residents should stay tuned for updates and remain aware of changing weather conditions.

Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 1:55 PM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather ongoing. The temperature is 91°F, feeling hotter due to humidity at 47%. Calm winds mean there’s little relief from the heat, making it feel more oppressive outside. The sky is mostly clear, contributing to the heat.

Weather Changes Coming

As the heat continues, expect the temperature to reach a high of 95°F later today. With the combination of high humidity and heat, the heat index could rise to 105°F, making outdoor conditions hazardous. It will feel significantly warmer because of the high humidity.

Tonight’s Forecast

Expect warm conditions to persist into the evening, with temperatures only dropping to a low of 74°F overnight. The heat will linger, so it’s essential to remain cautious if you are outside, particularly in late afternoon and evening hours. Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade or indoors to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Williamson County, TN
July 24, 2025
91°
H:95°
L:74°
5 mph SSE
47%
severe weather

24-Hour Forecast

This Afternoon
sun icon
95°
|
74°
Sunny
Friday
sun icon
94°
|
74°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Saturday
sun icon
94°
|
75°
Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Sunday
sun icon
96°
|
76°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Monday
sun icon
97°
|
77°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Tuesday
sun icon
99°
|
76°
Sunny
Wednesday
sun icon
99°
|
75°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

