7/24/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT! Heat Index Soars to 103°F

Weather Alerts

Severe weather conditions are currently present in Williamson County, TN. A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service, effective until 8 PM CDT on July 25. Residents should stay tuned for updates and remain aware of changing weather conditions.

Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 1:55 PM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather ongoing. The temperature is 91°F, feeling hotter due to humidity at 47%. Calm winds mean there’s little relief from the heat, making it feel more oppressive outside. The sky is mostly clear, contributing to the heat.

Weather Changes Coming

As the heat continues, expect the temperature to reach a high of 95°F later today. With the combination of high humidity and heat, the heat index could rise to 105°F, making outdoor conditions hazardous. It will feel significantly warmer because of the high humidity.

Tonight’s Forecast

Expect warm conditions to persist into the evening, with temperatures only dropping to a low of 74°F overnight. The heat will linger, so it’s essential to remain cautious if you are outside, particularly in late afternoon and evening hours. Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade or indoors to avoid heat-related illnesses.