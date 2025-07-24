7/24/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT! Heat Index Soars to 103°F

Heat Advisory
* WHAT…Heat index values up to 105.
* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
Weather Alerts
Severe weather conditions are currently present in Williamson County, TN. A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service, effective until 8 PM CDT on July 25. Residents should stay tuned for updates and remain aware of changing weather conditions.
Severe Weather Conditions
It’s currently 1:55 PM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather ongoing. The temperature is 91°F, feeling hotter due to humidity at 47%. Calm winds mean there’s little relief from the heat, making it feel more oppressive outside. The sky is mostly clear, contributing to the heat.
Weather Changes Coming
As the heat continues, expect the temperature to reach a high of 95°F later today. With the combination of high humidity and heat, the heat index could rise to 105°F, making outdoor conditions hazardous. It will feel significantly warmer because of the high humidity.
Tonight’s Forecast
Expect warm conditions to persist into the evening, with temperatures only dropping to a low of 74°F overnight. The heat will linger, so it’s essential to remain cautious if you are outside, particularly in late afternoon and evening hours. Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade or indoors to avoid heat-related illnesses.
L:74°
24-Hour Forecast
|
74°
|
74°
|
75°
|
76°
|
77°
|
76°
|
75°
Please join our FREE Newsletter