7/24/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT – Heat Index Near 103 in Williamson

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Williamson County, effective until 8 PM CDT on July 25. Stay tuned for updates and remain alert to changing conditions. It’s important to drink lots of fluids, avoid prolonged sun exposure, and check on vulnerable individuals.

Severe Weather Update

It’s currently 4:55 AM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather conditions and a temperature of 80°F. The humidity stands at 76%, contributing to a uncomfortable heat index of up to 109°F. Wind is calm, making the warm temperatures feel even heavier. The sky is mostly cloudy, which may provide minimal relief from the ongoing heat.

Weather Changes Coming

As we move through the day, expect temperatures to rise significantly, reaching a high of around 95°F. With high humidity levels, the heat may feel more intense, making it essential to take breaks and stay hydrated if you’re outdoors. While winds remain calm, the combination of heat and humidity could lead to an increased risk of heat-related illnesses.

Today’s Outlook

Through the next 24 hours, anticipate continued severe weather conditions with no significant changes in the temperature. This will create a heavy atmosphere outside, especially during the afternoon. Be cautious if you’re out and about, and remember to take safety precautions against the heat. Conditions remain unfavorable for outdoor activities, so plan accordingly for your day.