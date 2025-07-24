7/24/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT – Heat Index Near 103 in Williamson

WEATHER ALERTS

Heat Advisory

Heat Advisory issued July 23 at 11:17PM CDT until July 25 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Nashville TN

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.

SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

Alert in effect from July 24, 2025 4:17 AM until July 24, 2025 6:00 PM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Williamson County, effective until 8 PM CDT on July 25. Stay tuned for updates and remain alert to changing conditions. It’s important to drink lots of fluids, avoid prolonged sun exposure, and check on vulnerable individuals.

Severe Weather Update

It’s currently 4:55 AM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather conditions and a temperature of 80°F. The humidity stands at 76%, contributing to a uncomfortable heat index of up to 109°F. Wind is calm, making the warm temperatures feel even heavier. The sky is mostly cloudy, which may provide minimal relief from the ongoing heat.

Weather Changes Coming

As we move through the day, expect temperatures to rise significantly, reaching a high of around 95°F. With high humidity levels, the heat may feel more intense, making it essential to take breaks and stay hydrated if you’re outdoors. While winds remain calm, the combination of heat and humidity could lead to an increased risk of heat-related illnesses.

Today’s Outlook

Through the next 24 hours, anticipate continued severe weather conditions with no significant changes in the temperature. This will create a heavy atmosphere outside, especially during the afternoon. Be cautious if you’re out and about, and remember to take safety precautions against the heat. Conditions remain unfavorable for outdoor activities, so plan accordingly for your day.

Williamson County, TN
July 24, 2025
80°
H:95°
L:75°
wind icon
Wind
5 mph S
humidity icon
Humidity
76%
bolt icon
Conditions
severe weather

24-Hour Forecast

Thursday
sun icon
95°
|
74°
Sunny
Friday
sun icon
94°
|
74°
Mostly Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Saturday
sun icon
95°
|
75°
Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Sunday
sun icon
96°
|
76°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Monday
sun icon
98°
|
76°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Tuesday
sun icon
100°
|
77°
Sunny

