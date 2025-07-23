7/23/25: Severe Weather Alert – Heat Index Up to 107°F

Weather Alerts

Severe weather is currently affecting Williamson County, TN. A Heat Advisory has been issued until 8 PM CDT on July 24 due to high temperatures and humidity. Stay tuned for updates and be weather aware.

Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 4:55 AM in Williamson County, TN, with a severe weather condition prevailing. The temperature is 75°F, but feels warmer due to high humidity, which is at 100%. Wind conditions are calm, contributing to the muggy atmosphere. Expect a cloudy sky with little circulation in the air.

Weather Changes Coming

Temperatures are projected to rise, reaching a high of 96°F later today, while the low will be around 73°F tonight. The combination of heat and humidity will increase the heat index, making it feel as if it’s over 100°F at times. Residents should prepare for a hot day ahead.

Today’s Outlook

Throughout the day, expect severe weather conditions to persist with extreme heat and humidity. Morning temperatures will feel more oppressive as the sun rises. Take precautions if you must be outdoors, because the heat can cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Drink plenty of fluids and limit outside activities.