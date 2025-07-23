7/23/25: Severe Weather Alert – Heat Index Up to 107°F

WEATHER ALERTS

Heat Advisory

Heat Advisory issued July 22 at 10:59PM CDT until July 24 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Nashville TN

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.

SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

Alert in effect from July 23, 2025 3:59 AM until July 23, 2025 6:00 PM

Weather Alerts

Severe weather is currently affecting Williamson County, TN. A Heat Advisory has been issued until 8 PM CDT on July 24 due to high temperatures and humidity. Stay tuned for updates and be weather aware.

Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 4:55 AM in Williamson County, TN, with a severe weather condition prevailing. The temperature is 75°F, but feels warmer due to high humidity, which is at 100%. Wind conditions are calm, contributing to the muggy atmosphere. Expect a cloudy sky with little circulation in the air.

Weather Changes Coming

Temperatures are projected to rise, reaching a high of 96°F later today, while the low will be around 73°F tonight. The combination of heat and humidity will increase the heat index, making it feel as if it’s over 100°F at times. Residents should prepare for a hot day ahead.

Today’s Outlook

Throughout the day, expect severe weather conditions to persist with extreme heat and humidity. Morning temperatures will feel more oppressive as the sun rises. Take precautions if you must be outdoors, because the heat can cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Drink plenty of fluids and limit outside activities.

Interactive Radar Map

24-Hour Forecast

Wednesday
sun icon
96°
|
74°
Patchy Fog then Sunny
Thursday
sun icon
96°
|
74°
Sunny
Friday
sun icon
94°
|
74°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Saturday
sun icon
93°
|
75°
Mostly Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Sunday
sun icon
96°
|
76°
Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Monday
sun icon
97°
|
76°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

