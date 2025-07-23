7/23/25: Severe Weather Alert – Heat Index Up to 107°F

Heat Advisory
* WHAT…Heat index values up to 108.
* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather Conditions
It’s currently 4:55 AM in Williamson County, TN, with a severe weather condition prevailing. The temperature is 75°F, but feels warmer due to high humidity, which is at 100%. Wind conditions are calm, contributing to the muggy atmosphere. Expect a cloudy sky with little circulation in the air.
Weather Changes Coming
Temperatures are projected to rise, reaching a high of 96°F later today, while the low will be around 73°F tonight. The combination of heat and humidity will increase the heat index, making it feel as if it’s over 100°F at times. Residents should prepare for a hot day ahead.
Today’s Outlook
Throughout the day, expect severe weather conditions to persist with extreme heat and humidity. Morning temperatures will feel more oppressive as the sun rises. Take precautions if you must be outdoors, because the heat can cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Drink plenty of fluids and limit outside activities.
L:73°
24-Hour Forecast
|
74°
|
74°
|
74°
|
75°
|
76°
|
76°
