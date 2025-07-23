7/23/25: Severe Weather Alert – Heat Index Reaches Dangerous Levels

Weather Alerts

Weather conditions are being closely monitored in Williamson County, TN. A Heat Advisory is currently in effect until 8 PM CDT tomorrow. Residents are reminded to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged sun exposure, and check on neighbors. Stay tuned for further updates as the situation develops.

Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 1:55 PM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather ongoing and temperatures at 91°F. The humidity level is at 60%, making it feel even hotter. Wind is calm, contributing to a muggy atmosphere. Expect mostly clear skies, but the heat combined with high humidity increases the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Temperature Shift Ahead

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 96°F later today. This increase, along with the high humidity, will make it feel close to 108°F outside. As the day progresses, the combination of heat and humidity may lead to uncomfortable conditions, especially if you plan to be outdoors. It’s advisable to take precautions, like wearing light clothing and limiting strenuous activities.

Tonight’s Forecast

As we move into the evening, temperatures will drop to a low of around 74°F. However, the high humidity will still linger, making it feel warmer than the actual temperature. Because of the ongoing severe weather conditions, be cautious if you step outside and consider staying in an air-conditioned space.