7/22/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT! Storms Possible with High Heat

Weather Alerts

Severe weather conditions are being monitored closely in Williamson County, TN. A Heat Advisory has been issued until 8 PM CDT on July 23. Residents should stay tuned for further updates and remain weather aware.

Current Weather: Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 4:55 AM in Williamson County, TN, with a temperature of 73°F and severe weather in effect. The wind is calm, which contributes to a muggy atmosphere. Although humidity levels are currently unknown, the heat index could reach up to 109°F later today, making it feel significantly hotter outside.

Weather Changes Coming

Temperatures are expected to rise throughout the day, reaching a high of 94°F. Due to the heat and high humidity, outdoor conditions may feel oppressive. As a result, take precautions when outside, including wearing lightweight clothing, staying hydrated, and limiting strenuous activities.

Today’s Outlook

Over the next 24 hours, expect continued severe weather conditions. The temperature will peak during the afternoon, with warmth persisting into the evening. Residents should plan accordingly for hot and humid conditions throughout the day.