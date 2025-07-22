7/22/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT! Storms Possible with High Heat

WEATHER ALERTS

Heat Advisory

Heat Advisory issued July 22 at 3:52AM CDT until July 23 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Nashville TN

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.

SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

Alert in effect from July 22, 2025 8:52 AM until July 22, 2025 9:00 PM

Severe weather conditions are being monitored closely in Williamson County, TN. A Heat Advisory has been issued until 8 PM CDT on July 23. Residents should stay tuned for further updates and remain weather aware.

Current Weather: Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 4:55 AM in Williamson County, TN, with a temperature of 73°F and severe weather in effect. The wind is calm, which contributes to a muggy atmosphere. Although humidity levels are currently unknown, the heat index could reach up to 109°F later today, making it feel significantly hotter outside.

Weather Changes Coming

Temperatures are expected to rise throughout the day, reaching a high of 94°F. Due to the heat and high humidity, outdoor conditions may feel oppressive. As a result, take precautions when outside, including wearing lightweight clothing, staying hydrated, and limiting strenuous activities.

Today’s Outlook

Over the next 24 hours, expect continued severe weather conditions. The temperature will peak during the afternoon, with warmth persisting into the evening. Residents should plan accordingly for hot and humid conditions throughout the day.

Interactive Radar Map

Williamson County, TN
July 22, 2025
73°
H:94°
L:74°
wind icon
Wind
0 to 5 mph N
humidity icon
Humidity
N/A%
bolt icon
Conditions
severe weather

24-Hour Forecast

Tuesday
fog icon
94°
|
74°
Patchy Fog
Wednesday
sun icon
96°
|
74°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Thursday
sun icon
94°
|
74°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Friday
sun icon
94°
|
74°
Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Saturday
sun icon
92°
|
74°
Mostly Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Sunday
cloud-rain icon
95°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

