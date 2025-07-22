7/22/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT! Storms Possible with High Heat

Heat Advisory
* WHAT…Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
Weather Alerts
Current Weather: Severe Weather Conditions
It’s currently 4:55 AM in Williamson County, TN, with a temperature of 73°F and severe weather in effect. The wind is calm, which contributes to a muggy atmosphere. Although humidity levels are currently unknown, the heat index could reach up to 109°F later today, making it feel significantly hotter outside.
Weather Changes Coming
Temperatures are expected to rise throughout the day, reaching a high of 94°F. Due to the heat and high humidity, outdoor conditions may feel oppressive. As a result, take precautions when outside, including wearing lightweight clothing, staying hydrated, and limiting strenuous activities.
Today’s Outlook
Over the next 24 hours, expect continued severe weather conditions. The temperature will peak during the afternoon, with warmth persisting into the evening. Residents should plan accordingly for hot and humid conditions throughout the day.
