7/21/25: Severe Weather Alert – Thunderstorms Possible Today

Weather Alerts

Current severe weather conditions are being monitored closely. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 AM Monday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday, with heat index values expected to reach up to 108°F. Stay tuned for updates and remain weather aware. Remember to drink plenty of fluids and take precautions to stay safe.

Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 4:55 AM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather. The temperature is 75°F, with a high today expected to reach 96°F and a low of 75°F. Humidity is extremely high at 100%, creating a muggy atmosphere. Additionally, winds are calm, which can contribute to the discomfort on a hot day.

Temperature Shift Ahead

Temperatures will rise significantly throughout the morning and afternoon, combined with high humidity, will make it feel hotter outside. While the current calm winds may provide some relief now, expect little to no airflow as the heat intensifies, leading to an oppressive feeling later today.

Today’s Outlook

As we move through the day, expect dangerously hot conditions. High temperatures combined with the heat index will create a risk for heat-related illnesses. Plan to limit outdoor activities during peak hours. Continue to monitor the weather as conditions evolve, particularly in the early afternoon when temperatures are forecast to reach their peak.