7/21/25: Severe Weather Alert – Thunderstorms Possible Today

Lightning weather conditions for local forecast
WEATHER ALERTS

Heat Advisory

Heat Advisory issued July 20 at 8:14PM CDT until July 23 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Nashville TN

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.

SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

Alert in effect from July 21, 2025 1:14 AM until July 21, 2025 8:00 PM

Current severe weather conditions are being monitored closely. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 AM Monday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday, with heat index values expected to reach up to 108°F. Stay tuned for updates and remain weather aware. Remember to drink plenty of fluids and take precautions to stay safe.

Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 4:55 AM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather. The temperature is 75°F, with a high today expected to reach 96°F and a low of 75°F. Humidity is extremely high at 100%, creating a muggy atmosphere. Additionally, winds are calm, which can contribute to the discomfort on a hot day.

Temperature Shift Ahead

Temperatures will rise significantly throughout the morning and afternoon, combined with high humidity, will make it feel hotter outside. While the current calm winds may provide some relief now, expect little to no airflow as the heat intensifies, leading to an oppressive feeling later today.

Today’s Outlook

As we move through the day, expect dangerously hot conditions. High temperatures combined with the heat index will create a risk for heat-related illnesses. Plan to limit outdoor activities during peak hours. Continue to monitor the weather as conditions evolve, particularly in the early afternoon when temperatures are forecast to reach their peak.

Interactive Radar Map

Williamson County, TN
July 21, 2025
75°
H:96°
L:75°
wind icon
Wind
5 to 10 mph W
humidity icon
Humidity
100%
bolt icon
Conditions
severe weather

24-Hour Forecast

Monday
cloud-rain icon
96°
|
73°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Tuesday
cloud-rain icon
95°
|
73°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Wednesday
sun icon
96°
|
74°
Sunny
Thursday
sun icon
95°
|
74°
Sunny
Friday
sun icon
94°
|
74°
Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Saturday
cloud-rain icon
93°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

