7/21/25: Severe Weather Alert – Thunderstorms Possible Today

WEATHER ALERTS

Heat Advisory

Heat Advisory issued July 21 at 12:56PM CDT until July 23 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Nashville TN

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.

SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

Alert in effect from July 21, 2025 5:56 PM until July 22, 2025 6:00 AM

Williamson County is currently under a Heat Advisory issued by the National Weather Service. This advisory is in effect until 8 PM CDT on July 23, 2025. Please stay tuned for updates and remain weather aware, as hot temperatures combined with high humidity can lead to heat-related illnesses.

Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 1:55 PM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather conditions. The temperature is at 90°F, and with a heat index that can feel as high as 108°F, it is essential to stay cool. The humidity level stands at 64%, which makes the air feel heavier. Additionally, winds are calm, contributing to the overall warm sensation in the atmosphere. Be cautious if you’re outdoors.

Weather Changes Coming

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to peak around 95°F later today before tapering off in the evening. While the wind remains calm now, any overnight cooling will be minimal due to high humidity levels, making it feel warm even after sunset. Therefore, plan accordingly as you head out.

Tonight’s Forecast

As we move into the evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 74°F. However, the humid conditions may still create an uncomfortable atmosphere. If you’re outdoors tonight, be sure to take breaks and stay hydrated, particularly due to the ongoing heat advisory. Prepare for similar conditions continuing through tomorrow.

24-Hour Forecast

This Afternoon
cloud-rain icon
95°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Tuesday
cloud-rain icon
94°
|
73°
Patchy Fog then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Wednesday
sun icon
96°
|
74°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Thursday
sun icon
95°
|
74°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Friday
sun icon
94°
|
73°
Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Saturday
cloud-rain icon
93°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Sunday
cloud-rain icon
94°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

