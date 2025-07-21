7/21/25: Severe Weather Alert – Thunderstorms Possible Today

Weather Alerts

Williamson County is currently under a Heat Advisory issued by the National Weather Service. This advisory is in effect until 8 PM CDT on July 23, 2025. Please stay tuned for updates and remain weather aware, as hot temperatures combined with high humidity can lead to heat-related illnesses.

Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 1:55 PM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather conditions. The temperature is at 90°F, and with a heat index that can feel as high as 108°F, it is essential to stay cool. The humidity level stands at 64%, which makes the air feel heavier. Additionally, winds are calm, contributing to the overall warm sensation in the atmosphere. Be cautious if you’re outdoors.

Weather Changes Coming

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to peak around 95°F later today before tapering off in the evening. While the wind remains calm now, any overnight cooling will be minimal due to high humidity levels, making it feel warm even after sunset. Therefore, plan accordingly as you head out.

Tonight’s Forecast

As we move into the evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 74°F. However, the humid conditions may still create an uncomfortable atmosphere. If you’re outdoors tonight, be sure to take breaks and stay hydrated, particularly due to the ongoing heat advisory. Prepare for similar conditions continuing through tomorrow.