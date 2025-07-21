7/21/25: Severe Weather Alert—Heat Index Soars to 106°F

Lightning weather conditions for local forecast
WEATHER ALERTS

Heat Advisory

Heat Advisory issued July 21 at 12:56PM CDT until July 23 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Nashville TN

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.

SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

Alert in effect from July 21, 2025 5:56 PM until July 22, 2025 6:00 AM

Severe weather conditions are currently being monitored in Williamson County, TN. A Heat Advisory is in effect until July 23 at 8:00 PM CDT, with heat index values expected to reach up to 108°F. Please stay tuned for further updates and remain weather aware. Remember to drink plenty of fluids and check on neighbors.

Current Weather: Severe Weather Conditions

As of 6:15 PM, Williamson County is experiencing severe weather. The temperature is 75°F, with a high today of 94°F and a low of 74°F. The humidity is high at 84%, making it feel warmer outside. Wind conditions are calm, contributing to the oppressive atmosphere with little relief from cooling breezes.

Weather Changes Coming

As the evening progresses, temperatures are expected to remain high. The humidity will keep the heat index elevated, making it feel significantly warmer than the actual temperature. Even though the winds are calm now, there may be shifts in weather patterns overnight. Residents should prepare for a continued warm and muggy night.

Tonight’s Forecast

Expect warm and humid conditions throughout the evening into tomorrow. Temperatures will gradually drop but will still feel uncomfortable due to lingering humidity. Prepare for the potential of lingering severe weather conditions into the night, and stay safe if you are outdoors.

Interactive Radar Map

Williamson County, TN
July 21, 2025
75°
H:94°
L:74°
wind icon
Wind
0 to 5 mph NNE
humidity icon
Humidity
84%
bolt icon
Conditions
severe weather

24-Hour Forecast

Tuesday
fog icon
94°
|
73°
Patchy Fog
Wednesday
cloud-rain icon
96°
|
74°
Patchy Fog then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Thursday
sun icon
95°
|
74°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Friday
sun icon
94°
|
73°
Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Saturday
cloud-rain icon
93°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Sunday
cloud-rain icon
94°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

