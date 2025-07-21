7/21/25: Severe Weather Alert—Heat Index Soars to 106°F

Weather Alerts

Severe weather conditions are currently being monitored in Williamson County, TN. A Heat Advisory is in effect until July 23 at 8:00 PM CDT, with heat index values expected to reach up to 108°F. Please stay tuned for further updates and remain weather aware. Remember to drink plenty of fluids and check on neighbors.

Current Weather: Severe Weather Conditions

As of 6:15 PM, Williamson County is experiencing severe weather. The temperature is 75°F, with a high today of 94°F and a low of 74°F. The humidity is high at 84%, making it feel warmer outside. Wind conditions are calm, contributing to the oppressive atmosphere with little relief from cooling breezes.

Weather Changes Coming

As the evening progresses, temperatures are expected to remain high. The humidity will keep the heat index elevated, making it feel significantly warmer than the actual temperature. Even though the winds are calm now, there may be shifts in weather patterns overnight. Residents should prepare for a continued warm and muggy night.

Tonight’s Forecast

Expect warm and humid conditions throughout the evening into tomorrow. Temperatures will gradually drop but will still feel uncomfortable due to lingering humidity. Prepare for the potential of lingering severe weather conditions into the night, and stay safe if you are outdoors.