7/20/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT – Thunderstorms Expected This Afternoon

Weather Alerts

Severe weather conditions are being closely monitored in Williamson County, TN. A Heat Advisory is currently in effect, and residents should stay tuned for further updates. It is important to stay weather aware and take necessary precautions.

Severe Weather in Williamson County

It’s currently 6:15 PM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather conditions present. The temperature is 94°F, with a high of 96°F and a low of 75°F expected overnight. Humidity stands at 51%, which contributes to the discomfort. Additionally, winds are calm, making the heat feel more oppressive. Overall, the atmosphere is hot and sticky, increasing risks for heat-related illnesses.

Heat Advisory Ahead

As temperatures remain high, heat index values are projected to rise, potentially reaching up to 108°F this evening. This means it will feel significantly hotter outside, which could lead to increased health risks. It’s essential to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

Overnight and Tomorrow

Looking ahead, temperatures will remain warm this evening, with a predicted low of 75°F. Expect high humidity to persist, making it feel uncomfortable overnight. Tomorrow, the Heat Advisory will extend into the afternoon, with conditions not improving until later in the day. It’s advisable to plan outdoor activities for early morning or later in the evening to minimize exposure to the heat. Always monitor for updates regarding severe weather conditions.