7/20/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT – Thunderstorms Expected This Afternoon

Lightning weather conditions for local forecast
WEATHER ALERTS

Heat Advisory

Heat Advisory issued July 20 at 10:47AM CDT until July 21 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Nashville TN

* WHAT…For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108
expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
109 expected.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this evening.
For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.

SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

Alert in effect from July 20, 2025 3:47 PM until July 21, 2025 12:00 AM

Additional Weather Alerts

  • Heat Advisory
    Heat Advisory issued July 20 at 10:47AM CDT until July 20 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Nashville TN

Weather Alerts

Severe weather conditions are being closely monitored in Williamson County, TN. A Heat Advisory is currently in effect, and residents should stay tuned for further updates. It is important to stay weather aware and take necessary precautions.

Severe Weather in Williamson County

It’s currently 6:15 PM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather conditions present. The temperature is 94°F, with a high of 96°F and a low of 75°F expected overnight. Humidity stands at 51%, which contributes to the discomfort. Additionally, winds are calm, making the heat feel more oppressive. Overall, the atmosphere is hot and sticky, increasing risks for heat-related illnesses.

Heat Advisory Ahead

As temperatures remain high, heat index values are projected to rise, potentially reaching up to 108°F this evening. This means it will feel significantly hotter outside, which could lead to increased health risks. It’s essential to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

Overnight and Tomorrow

Looking ahead, temperatures will remain warm this evening, with a predicted low of 75°F. Expect high humidity to persist, making it feel uncomfortable overnight. Tomorrow, the Heat Advisory will extend into the afternoon, with conditions not improving until later in the day. It’s advisable to plan outdoor activities for early morning or later in the evening to minimize exposure to the heat. Always monitor for updates regarding severe weather conditions.

Interactive Radar Map

Williamson County, TN
July 20, 2025
94°
H:96°
L:75°
wind icon
Wind
5 to 10 mph W
humidity icon
Humidity
51%
bolt icon
Conditions
severe weather

24-Hour Forecast

Monday
sun icon
96°
|
74°
Mostly Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Tuesday
sun icon
96°
|
74°
Mostly Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Wednesday
sun icon
96°
|
74°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Thursday
sun icon
94°
|
74°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Friday
sun icon
94°
|
74°
Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Saturday
cloud-rain icon
93°
|
73°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

