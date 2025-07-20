7/20/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT – Heat Index Up to 106°F Today

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Williamson County, TN. This advisory remains in effect until 8 PM CDT today, with heat index values expected to reach up to 108°F. Residents are urged to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities, and take precautions against heat-related illnesses. Stay tuned for further updates as conditions are being closely monitored.

Current Weather: Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 1:55 PM in Williamson County, TN, with temperatures at 91°F, indicating severe weather conditions. The humidity level is at 54%, making it feel warmer than the actual temperature. Winds are calm at this time, contributing to a heavy atmosphere. Overall, the sky is partly cloudy, and the intense heat is palpable outdoors.

Weather Changes Coming

Although winds are calm now, the high humidity combined with rising temperatures will create increasingly uncomfortable conditions. Expect the heat index to remain high, making it feel hotter than 95°F. Residents should take note that as the sun sets, temperatures will only gradually drop, and humidity will linger, creating a warm evening atmosphere.

Tonight’s Forecast

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 75°F tonight. However, with high humidity still in play, it will feel warmer. Conditions will remain stable overnight, but the Heat Advisory will extend into tomorrow, where similar weather patterns are anticipated. Stay alert and take care if you have plans to be outside.