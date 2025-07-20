7/20/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT – Heat Index Up to 106°F Today

WEATHER ALERTS

Heat Advisory

Heat Advisory issued July 20 at 10:47AM CDT until July 21 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Nashville TN

* WHAT…For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108
expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
109 expected.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this evening.
For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.

SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

Alert in effect from July 20, 2025 3:47 PM until July 21, 2025 12:00 AM

Additional Weather Alerts

  • Heat Advisory
    Heat Advisory issued July 20 at 10:47AM CDT until July 20 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Nashville TN

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Williamson County, TN. This advisory remains in effect until 8 PM CDT today, with heat index values expected to reach up to 108°F. Residents are urged to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities, and take precautions against heat-related illnesses. Stay tuned for further updates as conditions are being closely monitored.

Current Weather: Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 1:55 PM in Williamson County, TN, with temperatures at 91°F, indicating severe weather conditions. The humidity level is at 54%, making it feel warmer than the actual temperature. Winds are calm at this time, contributing to a heavy atmosphere. Overall, the sky is partly cloudy, and the intense heat is palpable outdoors.

Weather Changes Coming

Although winds are calm now, the high humidity combined with rising temperatures will create increasingly uncomfortable conditions. Expect the heat index to remain high, making it feel hotter than 95°F. Residents should take note that as the sun sets, temperatures will only gradually drop, and humidity will linger, creating a warm evening atmosphere.

Tonight’s Forecast

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 75°F tonight. However, with high humidity still in play, it will feel warmer. Conditions will remain stable overnight, but the Heat Advisory will extend into tomorrow, where similar weather patterns are anticipated. Stay alert and take care if you have plans to be outside.

Interactive Radar Map

Williamson County, TN
July 20, 2025
91°
H:95°
L:75°
wind icon
Wind
5 to 10 mph WSW
humidity icon
Humidity
54%
bolt icon
Conditions
severe weather

24-Hour Forecast

This Afternoon
cloud-rain icon
95°
|
75°
Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Monday
sun icon
96°
|
74°
Mostly Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Tuesday
sun icon
96°
|
74°
Mostly Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Wednesday
sun icon
96°
|
74°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Thursday
sun icon
94°
|
74°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Friday
sun icon
94°
|
74°
Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Saturday
cloud-rain icon
93°
|
73°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

