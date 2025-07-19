7/19/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT – Thunderstorms Expected Today

Lightning weather conditions for local forecast

Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

It’s currently 4:55 AM in Williamson County, TN, with a temperature of 72°F and showers and thunderstorms likely. The skies are overcast, creating a humid atmosphere, although the exact humidity level is unknown. Wind speeds are calm, contributing to a moderate feeling outside.

Weather Changes Coming

Expect an increase in moisture and instability as showers and thunderstorms likely continue throughout the day. This means that while the current temperature feels warm at 72°F, rising temperatures may lead to a more humid sensation as the high reaches 90°F later today.

Today’s Outlook

Looking ahead, showers and thunderstorms likely will persist, particularly in the afternoon hours. As temperatures climb to a high of 90°F, be prepared for rising humidity, which could make conditions feel even warmer. Overnight, temperatures will drop slightly to a low of 73°F, bringing a chance for lingering showers. Stay alert and plan accordingly for changing weather conditions throughout the day.

Interactive Radar Map

Williamson County, TN
July 19, 2025
72°
H:90°
L:73°
wind icon
Wind
5 to 10 mph SSW
humidity icon
Humidity
N/A%
cloud-rain icon
Conditions
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

24-Hour Forecast

Saturday
cloud-rain icon
90°
|
74°
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
Sunday
cloud-rain icon
95°
|
75°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Monday
cloud-rain icon
95°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Tuesday
sun icon
96°
|
74°
Mostly Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Wednesday
sun icon
96°
|
75°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Thursday
sun icon
95°
|
74°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

