7/19/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT – Thunderstorms Expected Today

Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

It’s currently 4:55 AM in Williamson County, TN, with a temperature of 72°F and showers and thunderstorms likely. The skies are overcast, creating a humid atmosphere, although the exact humidity level is unknown. Wind speeds are calm, contributing to a moderate feeling outside.

Weather Changes Coming

Expect an increase in moisture and instability as showers and thunderstorms likely continue throughout the day. This means that while the current temperature feels warm at 72°F, rising temperatures may lead to a more humid sensation as the high reaches 90°F later today.

Today’s Outlook

Looking ahead, showers and thunderstorms likely will persist, particularly in the afternoon hours. As temperatures climb to a high of 90°F, be prepared for rising humidity, which could make conditions feel even warmer. Overnight, temperatures will drop slightly to a low of 73°F, bringing a chance for lingering showers. Stay alert and plan accordingly for changing weather conditions throughout the day.