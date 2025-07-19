7/19/25: Severe Weather Alert – Thunderstorms Expected Today

Weather Alerts

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Williamson County, TN. This advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Nashville and is active until July 20 at 8:00 PM CDT. As heat index values may reach up to 105°F, residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces, and monitor vulnerable individuals such as neighbors and family.

Current Weather: Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 6:15 PM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather affecting the area. The temperature is 89°F, which is close to the expected high of 90°F. The low tonight will drop to around 74°F. Humidity is at 61%, contributing to the uncomfortable feel of the heat. Winds are calm, which means there is little relief from the warmth. The skies are generally clear, but the heat creates a stifling atmosphere.

Weather Changes Coming

As the evening progresses, temperatures are expected to remain steady, but the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel hotter than the actual temperature. With calm winds, the oppressive heat may lead to increased discomfort. Residents should take precautions as they spend time outdoors.

Overnight and Tomorrow

Looking ahead, temperatures will start to cool after sunset but will not drop significantly, staying above 74°F overnight. Tomorrow, the heat will return with similar conditions, and residents should be prepared for another day of severe weather and elevated heat indices. Please stay informed and take necessary precautions throughout this heat event.