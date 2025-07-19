7/19/25: Severe Weather Alert – Thunderstorms Expected Today

Lightning weather conditions for local forecast
WEATHER ALERTS

Heat Advisory

Heat Advisory issued July 19 at 11:48AM CDT until July 20 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Nashville TN

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.

SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Alert in effect from July 19, 2025 4:48 PM until July 20, 2025 8:00 AM

Weather Alerts

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Williamson County, TN. This advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Nashville and is active until July 20 at 8:00 PM CDT. As heat index values may reach up to 105°F, residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces, and monitor vulnerable individuals such as neighbors and family.

Current Weather: Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 6:15 PM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather affecting the area. The temperature is 89°F, which is close to the expected high of 90°F. The low tonight will drop to around 74°F. Humidity is at 61%, contributing to the uncomfortable feel of the heat. Winds are calm, which means there is little relief from the warmth. The skies are generally clear, but the heat creates a stifling atmosphere.

Weather Changes Coming

As the evening progresses, temperatures are expected to remain steady, but the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel hotter than the actual temperature. With calm winds, the oppressive heat may lead to increased discomfort. Residents should take precautions as they spend time outdoors.

Overnight and Tomorrow

Looking ahead, temperatures will start to cool after sunset but will not drop significantly, staying above 74°F overnight. Tomorrow, the heat will return with similar conditions, and residents should be prepared for another day of severe weather and elevated heat indices. Please stay informed and take necessary precautions throughout this heat event.

Interactive Radar Map

Williamson County, TN
July 19, 2025
89°
H:90°
L:74°
wind icon
Wind
5 mph SW
humidity icon
Humidity
61%
bolt icon
Conditions
severe weather

24-Hour Forecast

This Afternoon
cloud-rain icon
90°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Sunday
sun icon
95°
|
74°
Mostly Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Monday
sun icon
96°
|
75°
Mostly Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Tuesday
cloud-rain icon
96°
|
74°
Patchy Fog then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Wednesday
sun icon
96°
|
74°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Thursday
sun icon
95°
|
74°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Friday
sun icon
96°
|
74°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

