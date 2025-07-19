7/19/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT – Thunderstorms and High Heat Expected

Weather Alerts

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Williamson County, TN. This advisory was issued on July 19 at 11:48 AM CDT and will remain in place until July 20 at 8:00 PM CDT. During this time, heat index values are expected to reach up to 105°F. Please stay weather aware and monitor conditions. It’s important to drink plenty of fluids, remain indoors in air-conditioned spaces when possible, and check on those who may need assistance.

Current Weather: Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 1:55 PM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather occurring. The temperature is at 86°F, with a high expected to reach 90°F and a low of 74°F tonight. Humidity levels are elevated at 72%, contributing to the discomfort. Winds are calm, meaning there is little relief from the heat. The atmosphere is oppressive, heightening the severity of the weather conditions.

Weather Changes Coming

Although the current conditions are severe, expect slight shifts later today. As the day progresses, temperatures may rise toward the expected high, increasing the heat index further. This elevated humidity will make conditions feel hotter than they truly are, and the calm winds may prolong this sensation of discomfort.

Tonight’s Forecast

As we move into the evening, anticipate slight drops in temperature, but warm conditions will persist overall. The heat and humidity will still influence how it feels outside, leading to a warm and muggy night with lows around 74°F. Make sure to stay hydrated and check the latest updates as severe weather persists through the evening.