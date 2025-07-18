7/18/25: Severe Weather Alert! Storms and Heat Index Soar

Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

It’s currently 1:55 PM in Williamson County, TN, with a temperature of 91°F and conditions showing showers and thunderstorms likely. The humidity is at 57%, which adds to the warmth, making it feel sticky outside. Winds are calm, contributing to a muggy atmosphere with mostly cloudy skies.

Weather Changes Coming

Conditions are expected to shift as showers and thunderstorms become more likely later this afternoon. This means temperatures may feel warmer due to humidity, and any sudden gusts from the storms could make it feel a bit cooler momentarily. Be prepared for a more uncomfortable atmosphere as the storms approach.

Tonight’s Forecast

Looking ahead, showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue into the evening. Temperatures will drop to a low of 74°F, which will feel more comfortable after the heat of the day. Rain may soak the ground, so expect a wet evening. Stay alert for changing conditions as storms pass through.

Interactive Radar Map

Williamson County, TN
July 18, 2025
91°
H:93°
L:74°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
57%
Conditions
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

24-Hour Forecast

This Afternoon
93°
|
74°
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
Saturday
91°
|
73°
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
Sunday
95°
|
74°
Mostly Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Monday
95°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Tuesday
96°
|
75°
Mostly Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Wednesday
96°
|
75°
Mostly Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Thursday
96°
|
75°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

