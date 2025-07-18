7/18/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT – Storms and Heat Index 105°F

Showers And Thunderstorms Likely in Williamson County

It’s currently 6:15 PM in Williamson County, TN, with temperatures at 87°F and conditions reflecting Showers And Thunderstorms Likely. The humidity is at 70%, making it feel quite sticky outside. Winds are calm, which means the atmosphere is quite still. Overall, the sky is overcast, and there’s a palpable chance of rain soon.

Weather Changes Coming

Expect showers and thunderstorms to increase shortly. While the current calm winds do not contribute to a cooling effect, the rising humidity may make it feel warmer than it actually is. Therefore, prepare for a muggy evening ahead.

Tonight’s Forecast

Looking ahead, temperatures will drop to a low of 74°F overnight. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue into the evening, so if you’re heading out, be sure to have an umbrella handy. The calm winds will persist, but you’ll still experience humidity, which could lead to a heavy feel in the air.