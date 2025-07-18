7/18/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT – Storms and Heat Index 105°F

By
Source Staff
-
Lightning weather conditions for local forecast

Showers And Thunderstorms Likely in Williamson County

It’s currently 6:15 PM in Williamson County, TN, with temperatures at 87°F and conditions reflecting Showers And Thunderstorms Likely. The humidity is at 70%, making it feel quite sticky outside. Winds are calm, which means the atmosphere is quite still. Overall, the sky is overcast, and there’s a palpable chance of rain soon.

Weather Changes Coming

Expect showers and thunderstorms to increase shortly. While the current calm winds do not contribute to a cooling effect, the rising humidity may make it feel warmer than it actually is. Therefore, prepare for a muggy evening ahead.

Tonight’s Forecast

Looking ahead, temperatures will drop to a low of 74°F overnight. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue into the evening, so if you’re heading out, be sure to have an umbrella handy. The calm winds will persist, but you’ll still experience humidity, which could lead to a heavy feel in the air.

Interactive Radar Map

Williamson County, TN
July 18, 2025
87°
H:93°
L:74°
wind icon
Wind
5 mph S
humidity icon
Humidity
70%
cloud-rain icon
Conditions
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

24-Hour Forecast

This Afternoon
cloud-rain icon
93°
|
74°
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
Saturday
cloud-rain icon
91°
|
73°
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
Sunday
sun icon
95°
|
74°
Mostly Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Monday
cloud-rain icon
95°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Tuesday
sun icon
96°
|
75°
Mostly Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Wednesday
sun icon
96°
|
75°
Mostly Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Thursday
sun icon
96°
|
75°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here