7/17/25: Severe Weather Alert – Thunderstorms Possible Today

Lightning weather conditions for local forecast
WEATHER ALERTS

Heat Advisory

Heat Advisory issued July 17 at 11:21AM CDT until July 17 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Nashville TN

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.

SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Alert in effect from July 17, 2025 4:21 PM until July 18, 2025 12:00 AM

Weather Alerts

Severe weather is currently affecting Williamson County, TN, and conditions are being closely monitored. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 7:00 PM CDT today, with heat index values reaching up to 107°F. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, seek air-conditioned spaces, and check on neighbors.

Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 6:15 PM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather resulting in a temperature of 92°F. The humidity stands at 49%, contributing to a feeling of heat that can lead to heat-related illnesses. Winds are calm, which means there is little relief from the oppressive heat. The sky is mostly clear, but the hot atmosphere can feel stifling.

Weather Changes Coming

Temperatures are expected to peak at 94°F this evening, maintaining high humidity levels. Although the wind remains calm now, conditions can shift rapidly, adding to the discomfort of the heat. As the temperature begins to drop into the night, feel levels may still be high, so continue to take precautions.

Tonight’s Forecast

Over the next several hours, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 74°F. However, the severe weather conditions and lingering humidity may still make it feel warmer than the actual temperature. As you plan your evening, prepare for persistent heat, especially if you are outdoors. Stay safe and remain vigilant about the weather.

Interactive Radar Map

Williamson County, TN
July 17, 2025
92°
H:94°
L:74°
wind icon
Wind
5 mph SSW
humidity icon
Humidity
49%
bolt icon
Conditions
severe weather

24-Hour Forecast

This Afternoon
cloud-rain icon
94°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Friday
cloud-rain icon
91°
|
73°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Saturday
cloud-rain icon
91°
|
74°
Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Sunday
sun icon
94°
|
74°
Mostly Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Monday
cloud-rain icon
93°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Tuesday
cloud-rain icon
95°
|
75°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Wednesday
sun icon
95°
|
75°
Mostly Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

