7/17/25: Severe Weather Alert – Thunderstorms Possible Today

Weather Alerts

Severe weather is currently affecting Williamson County, TN, and conditions are being closely monitored. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 7:00 PM CDT today, with heat index values reaching up to 107°F. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, seek air-conditioned spaces, and check on neighbors.

Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 6:15 PM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather resulting in a temperature of 92°F. The humidity stands at 49%, contributing to a feeling of heat that can lead to heat-related illnesses. Winds are calm, which means there is little relief from the oppressive heat. The sky is mostly clear, but the hot atmosphere can feel stifling.

Weather Changes Coming

Temperatures are expected to peak at 94°F this evening, maintaining high humidity levels. Although the wind remains calm now, conditions can shift rapidly, adding to the discomfort of the heat. As the temperature begins to drop into the night, feel levels may still be high, so continue to take precautions.

Tonight’s Forecast

Over the next several hours, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 74°F. However, the severe weather conditions and lingering humidity may still make it feel warmer than the actual temperature. As you plan your evening, prepare for persistent heat, especially if you are outdoors. Stay safe and remain vigilant about the weather.