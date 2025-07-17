7/17/25: Severe Weather Alert! Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon

Current Weather: Mostly Sunny with Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms

It’s currently 4:55 AM in Williamson County, TN, with a temperature of 79°F. The humidity level is at 79%, which makes it feel quite warm and slightly sticky outside. Wind conditions are calm, contributing to a relatively stable atmosphere. The sky is mostly sunny at this hour, but keep in mind there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the day.

Weather Changes Coming

As we move through the day, expect temperatures to rise, reaching a high of 94°F. Despite the current calm, we will see increasing moisture and the potential for afternoon thunderstorms, which could lead to brief but heavy rainfall. This humidity will make it feel even warmer, so be prepared for that added heat.

Today’s Outlook

Throughout the day, conditions will shift from mostly sunny to a greater chance of showers and thunderstorms as we approach the afternoon. Temperatures will peak around 94°F, offering a hot day ahead. If you’re planning to be outdoors, be aware of the changing weather and possibly seek shelter if thunderstorms develop. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 74°F, providing some relief from the heat.

