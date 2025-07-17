7/17/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT – Thunderstorms Expected Today

Weather Alerts

Severe weather conditions are currently affecting Williamson County, TN. A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service, lasting until 7 PM CDT today. Temperatures are expected to feel as high as 107°F, so please stay tuned for updates and remain weather aware. Remember to stay hydrated and check on neighbors.

Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 1:55 PM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather. The temperature is 91°F, with humidity at 54%, making it feel hotter outside. Wind conditions are calm at this time. The sky is partly cloudy, and the overall atmosphere is humid, creating a stifling environment.

Weather Changes Coming

Expect temperatures to peak at 94°F this afternoon. While winds are calm now, any shift later could create a slight breeze. However, it will still feel heavy due to the high humidity. As a result, outdoor activity should be approached with caution.

Tonight’s Forecast

As we move into the evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 74°F. However, humidity levels will remain high, making it feel warmer than the actual temperature. Prepare for a muggy night, and be ready for possible changes in weather.