7/17/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT – Thunderstorms Expected Today

Source Staff
WEATHER ALERTS

Heat Advisory

Heat Advisory issued July 17 at 11:21AM CDT until July 17 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Nashville TN

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.

SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Alert in effect from July 17, 2025 4:21 PM until July 18, 2025 12:00 AM

Weather Alerts

Severe weather conditions are currently affecting Williamson County, TN. A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service, lasting until 7 PM CDT today. Temperatures are expected to feel as high as 107°F, so please stay tuned for updates and remain weather aware. Remember to stay hydrated and check on neighbors.

Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 1:55 PM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather. The temperature is 91°F, with humidity at 54%, making it feel hotter outside. Wind conditions are calm at this time. The sky is partly cloudy, and the overall atmosphere is humid, creating a stifling environment.

Weather Changes Coming

Expect temperatures to peak at 94°F this afternoon. While winds are calm now, any shift later could create a slight breeze. However, it will still feel heavy due to the high humidity. As a result, outdoor activity should be approached with caution.

Tonight’s Forecast

As we move into the evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 74°F. However, humidity levels will remain high, making it feel warmer than the actual temperature. Prepare for a muggy night, and be ready for possible changes in weather.

Williamson County, TN
July 17, 2025
91°
H:94°
L:74°
wind icon
Wind
5 mph SSW
humidity icon
Humidity
54%
bolt icon
Conditions
severe weather

24-Hour Forecast

This Afternoon
cloud-rain icon
94°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Friday
cloud-rain icon
91°
|
73°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Saturday
cloud-rain icon
91°
|
74°
Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Sunday
sun icon
94°
|
74°
Mostly Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Monday
cloud-rain icon
93°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Tuesday
cloud-rain icon
95°
|
75°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Wednesday
sun icon
95°
|
75°
Mostly Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

