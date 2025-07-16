7/16/25: Severe Weather Alert – Thunderstorms Possible Today

Slight Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms

It’s currently 4:55 AM in Williamson County, TN, with a temperature of 75°F. The humidity stands at 100%, creating a muggy feel outside. Winds are calm, which adds to the heavy atmosphere. We have a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms developing throughout the day, with the skies primarily overcast.

Weather Changes Coming

Expect some changes as the day progresses. The temperature will climb to a high of 95°F, significantly increasing heat levels. This high humidity, combined with rising temperatures, will make it feel even warmer, so prepare for a sticky day ahead. Although winds are calm now, any thunderstorms that develop could bring brief gusts.

Today’s Outlook

Looking ahead, conditions will shift throughout the day. After morning hours, we’ll see a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. As temperatures peak, keep hydrated and take breaks in the shade if you’re outdoors. Overnight, temperatures will drop to a low of 74°F, with lingering humidity remaining. Prepare for a warm, humid night ahead.