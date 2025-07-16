7/16/25: Severe Weather Alert – Thunderstorms Possible Today

Lightning weather conditions for local forecast
WEATHER ALERTS

Heat Advisory

Heat Advisory issued July 16 at 11:30AM CDT until July 17 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Nashville TN

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From noon to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.

SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Alert in effect from July 16, 2025 4:30 PM until July 17, 2025 5:00 AM

Weather Alerts

Williamson County is currently under a Heat Advisory, which was issued by the National Weather Service on July 16 at 11:30 AM CDT. This alert remains in effect until July 17 at 7:00 PM CDT. Heat index values are expected to reach as high as 107°F, so please stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities, and check on your neighbors and loved ones.

Severe Weather Conditions

As of 6:15 PM, severe weather is affecting Williamson County with current temperatures at 92°F. The humidity level is at 49%, making it feel even hotter. Winds are calm, which means there is limited relief from the heat. The sky is generally clear, but the atmosphere feels oppressive due to the severe weather conditions.

Weather Changes Coming

While conditions are stable for now, the high humidity and temperatures are likely to make it uncomfortable this evening. The heat advisory suggests that the potential for heat illnesses increases, so it’s crucial to be cautious.

Overnight and Tomorrow

Overnight, temperatures will drop to a low of 75°F. Even though it will be cooler, the humidity will likely remain, which may still feel uncomfortable. Tomorrow’s highs are expected to reach 95°F. As we go into the next day, anticipate similar severe weather conditions with high temperatures and humidity levels.

Interactive Radar Map

Williamson County, TN
July 16, 2025
92°
H:95°
L:75°
wind icon
Wind
5 mph SSW
humidity icon
Humidity
49%
bolt icon
Conditions
severe weather

24-Hour Forecast

Thursday
cloud-rain icon
95°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Friday
cloud-rain icon
92°
|
74°
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
Saturday
cloud-rain icon
92°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Sunday
cloud-rain icon
93°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Monday
cloud-rain icon
94°
|
75°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Tuesday
cloud-rain icon
97°
|
76°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

