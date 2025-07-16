7/16/25: Severe Weather Alert – Thunderstorms Possible Today

Weather Alerts

Williamson County is currently under a Heat Advisory, which was issued by the National Weather Service on July 16 at 11:30 AM CDT. This alert remains in effect until July 17 at 7:00 PM CDT. Heat index values are expected to reach as high as 107°F, so please stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities, and check on your neighbors and loved ones.

Severe Weather Conditions

As of 6:15 PM, severe weather is affecting Williamson County with current temperatures at 92°F. The humidity level is at 49%, making it feel even hotter. Winds are calm, which means there is limited relief from the heat. The sky is generally clear, but the atmosphere feels oppressive due to the severe weather conditions.

Weather Changes Coming

While conditions are stable for now, the high humidity and temperatures are likely to make it uncomfortable this evening. The heat advisory suggests that the potential for heat illnesses increases, so it’s crucial to be cautious.

Overnight and Tomorrow

Overnight, temperatures will drop to a low of 75°F. Even though it will be cooler, the humidity will likely remain, which may still feel uncomfortable. Tomorrow’s highs are expected to reach 95°F. As we go into the next day, anticipate similar severe weather conditions with high temperatures and humidity levels.