7/16/25: Severe Weather Alert! Thunderstorms and High Heat Expected

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Williamson County and surrounding areas. This advisory is in effect from July 16 at 11:30 AM CDT until July 17 at 7:00 PM CDT. Monitor conditions closely and stay hydrated; heat index values could reach up to 107°F.

Severe Weather Currently Impacting Williamson County

It’s currently 1:55 PM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather conditions. The temperature stands at 86°F, while the humidity is at a high 72%, making it feel even warmer. Wind speeds are calm, contributing to a stagnant and muggy atmosphere. Overall, expect intense heat alongside cloud cover typical of severe weather situations.

Weather Changes Coming

With the current severe weather conditions, we can expect temperatures to peak at 95°F. These elevated temperatures, combined with high humidity, will create a heat index above 100°F. This means it will feel much hotter when you’re outside, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Tonight’s Forecast

As we move into the evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 75°F, but the humidity will persist, keeping it feeling warm and uncomfortable. Additionally, the severe weather conditions may lead to further advisories later today, so keep an eye on updates if you plan to be outdoors.