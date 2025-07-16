7/16/25: Severe Weather Alert! Thunderstorms and High Heat Expected

By
Source Staff
-
Lightning weather conditions for local forecast
WEATHER ALERTS

Heat Advisory

Heat Advisory issued July 16 at 11:30AM CDT until July 17 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Nashville TN

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From noon to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.

SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Alert in effect from July 16, 2025 4:30 PM until July 17, 2025 5:00 AM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Williamson County and surrounding areas. This advisory is in effect from July 16 at 11:30 AM CDT until July 17 at 7:00 PM CDT. Monitor conditions closely and stay hydrated; heat index values could reach up to 107°F.

Severe Weather Currently Impacting Williamson County

It’s currently 1:55 PM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather conditions. The temperature stands at 86°F, while the humidity is at a high 72%, making it feel even warmer. Wind speeds are calm, contributing to a stagnant and muggy atmosphere. Overall, expect intense heat alongside cloud cover typical of severe weather situations.

Weather Changes Coming

With the current severe weather conditions, we can expect temperatures to peak at 95°F. These elevated temperatures, combined with high humidity, will create a heat index above 100°F. This means it will feel much hotter when you’re outside, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Tonight’s Forecast

As we move into the evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 75°F, but the humidity will persist, keeping it feeling warm and uncomfortable. Additionally, the severe weather conditions may lead to further advisories later today, so keep an eye on updates if you plan to be outdoors.

Interactive Radar Map

Williamson County, TN
July 16, 2025
86°
H:95°
L:75°
wind icon
Wind
5 to 10 mph SSW
humidity icon
Humidity
72%
bolt icon
Conditions
severe weather

24-Hour Forecast

This Afternoon
cloud-rain icon
95°
|
75°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Thursday
cloud-rain icon
95°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Friday
cloud-rain icon
92°
|
74°
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
Saturday
cloud-rain icon
92°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Sunday
cloud-rain icon
93°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Monday
cloud-rain icon
94°
|
75°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Tuesday
cloud-rain icon
97°
|
76°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here