7/15/25: Severe Weather Alert – Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon

Current Weather: Chance Showers and Thunderstorms

It’s currently 1:55 PM in Williamson County, TN, with temperatures at 88°F and a weather condition of chance showers and thunderstorms. The humidity is at 55%, making it feel warm and slightly muggy outside. Winds are calm, which means there is minimal breeze to help cool you down. The sky is mostly cloudy, contributing to a humid afternoon atmosphere.

Weather Changes Coming

Expect the weather conditions to remain unstable, as chance showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop. This means you may experience increased humidity, causing it to feel heavier as the afternoon progresses. So, while the temperature is currently 88°F, the potential for rain and thunder could change how warm it feels.

Tonight’s Forecast

Over the next several hours, expect the chance of showers and thunderstorms to continue into the evening. Temperatures will drop to a low of 73°F, but humidity will remain high, making it feel warmer than it is. If you plan to be outdoors, be prepared for possible rain and stay alert for thunderstorm activity as the night unfolds.