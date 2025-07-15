7/15/25: Severe Weather Alert – Thunderstorms and Heat Index Highs

Chance Showers And Thunderstorms in Williamson County

It’s currently 4:55 AM in Williamson County, TN, with a temperature of 76°F and a weather condition of Chance Showers And Thunderstorms. The humidity is high at 85%, which may make it feel warmer and stickier outside. The winds are calm, contributing to a humid atmosphere with overcast skies likely.

Rain Expected

Today, the probability of rain and thunderstorms will increase, especially as temperatures rise and may reach a high of 94°F. This means that while it starts off warm, the potential for rain may create a cooler and more uncomfortable feeling due to the humidity. Make sure to stay prepared for sudden downpours throughout the day.

Today’s Outlook

As we look ahead, expect cloudy skies with ongoing opportunities for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. The temperature will remain high, but the mix of humidity and rain may lead to fluctuating conditions. After sunset, temperatures will drop to a low of 73°F, easing some of the warmth but keeping it muggy overnight. Stay tuned for updates and keep an umbrella handy as you go about your day.