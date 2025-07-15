7/15/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT! Afternoon Storms Possible in Williamson County

Mostly Sunny with Chance Showers and Thunderstorms

It’s currently 6:15 PM in Williamson County, TN, with a temperature of 94°F. The humidity level stands at 46%, contributing to a warm, somewhat muggy atmosphere. You can expect calm winds at this time, but be aware of changing conditions, as we transition from mostly sunny skies to a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Weather Changes Coming

As the evening progresses, expect to see an increase in cloud cover. Thunderstorms could develop later, which will introduce a shift in how it feels outside. While it’s warm now, the potential for rain and storms will add humidity and could make it feel heavier and more uncomfortable.

Overnight and Tomorrow

Looking ahead, temperatures will drop to a low of 73°F overnight, maintaining a warm feel but more comfortable than earlier. Tomorrow, lingering chances of showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast. This means you should be prepared for varying conditions if you plan to spend time outdoors. Overall, expect warm and humid weather, with significant chances of rain throughout the day.

Interactive Radar Map

Williamson County, TN
July 15, 2025
94°
H:95°
L:73°
Wind
0 to 10 mph SW
Humidity
46%
Conditions
Mostly Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

24-Hour Forecast

Wednesday
95°
|
74°
Mostly Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Thursday
94°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Friday
93°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Saturday
93°
|
73°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Sunday
94°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Monday
95°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

