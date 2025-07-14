7/14/25: Severe Weather Alert – Thunderstorms Expected Today

Chance Showers and Thunderstorms in Williamson County

It’s currently 6:15 PM in Williamson County, TN, with a temperature of 92°F and conditions showing a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humidity stands at 51%, making it feel warm and slightly muggy outside. The winds are calm, and sky conditions are variable, with clouds developing and a potential for precipitation.

Rain Expected

As we move into the evening, there is a notable chance for rain. This increase in humidity will create a heavier atmosphere, likely making it feel even warmer than the actual temperature. Additionally, the chance of thunderstorms could bring brief but intense rainfall, so be prepared if you’re heading out.

Overnight and Tomorrow

Looking ahead, the chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue into the night, with temperatures dropping to a low of 72°F. Winds will remain calm overnight. Tomorrow, expect similar conditions, with high temperatures again near 92°F and ongoing chances for rain throughout the day. Make sure to stay updated for any changes in the forecast as the situation evolves.

Interactive Radar Map

Williamson County, TN
July 14, 2025
92°
H:92°
L:72°
wind icon
Wind
5 mph SW
humidity icon
Humidity
51%
cloud-rain icon
Conditions
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

24-Hour Forecast

This Afternoon
cloud-rain icon
92°
|
72°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Tuesday
cloud-rain icon
94°
|
73°
Patchy Fog then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Wednesday
cloud-rain icon
94°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Thursday
cloud-rain icon
95°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Friday
cloud-rain icon
92°
|
73°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Saturday
cloud-rain icon
93°
|
74°
Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Sunday
cloud-rain icon
93°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

