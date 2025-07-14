7/14/25: Severe Weather Alert – Storms Likely Today in Williamson County

Current Weather: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

It’s currently 1:55 PM in Williamson County, TN, with a temperature of 88°F and conditions of Chance Showers And Thunderstorms. The humidity is at 57%, making it feel a bit muggy outside. Winds are calm, which means there is little to no breeze to provide relief from the heat. The sky is overcast with potential for rain as thunderstorm activity is possible.

Weather Changes Coming

A shift in weather is on the way, as we anticipate these Chance Showers And Thunderstorms to develop further during the afternoon. This could lead to increased humidity levels, making the air feel even heavier. In addition, any rain that falls may cool temperatures temporarily, but it can also make conditions feel more uncomfortable due to increased moisture.

Tonight’s Forecast

Looking ahead, expect the Chance Showers And Thunderstorms to continue into the evening hours. The temperature will drop to a low of around 72°F overnight. While the storms may provide some cooling relief, prepare for localized downpours and possible thunder. Staying indoors will help you avoid any disruptions caused by the storms as conditions evolve.