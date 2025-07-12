7/12/25: Severe Weather Alert – Thunderstorms Possible Later Today

Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms in Williamson County

It’s currently 1:55 PM in Williamson County, TN, with a temperature of 92°F. Today’s weather includes a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, with humidity at 51%. Winds are calm, contributing to a warm and still atmosphere. The sky may be partly cloudy, but overall, conditions remain warm and somewhat humid.

Weather Changes Coming

While the temperature is currently high, it may feel even warmer due to the humidity. The slight chance of showers and thunderstorms means brief periods of relief could occur later, but overall temperatures are expected to remain elevated. Pay attention to the potential for rain, which can bring a welcome cool down for a short time, especially during the afternoon and evening.

Tonight’s Forecast

Looking ahead, we can expect temperatures to drop to a low of 72°F overnight. The slight chance of showers and thunderstorms may linger into the evening, so it’s wise to keep an umbrella handy if you’re heading out. Overall, tonight should feel warm, but calmer conditions are anticipated as winds remain light.