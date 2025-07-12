7/12/25: Severe Weather Alert – Thunderstorms Possible Later Today

Lightning weather conditions for local forecast

Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms in Williamson County

It’s currently 1:55 PM in Williamson County, TN, with a temperature of 92°F. Today’s weather includes a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, with humidity at 51%. Winds are calm, contributing to a warm and still atmosphere. The sky may be partly cloudy, but overall, conditions remain warm and somewhat humid.

Weather Changes Coming

While the temperature is currently high, it may feel even warmer due to the humidity. The slight chance of showers and thunderstorms means brief periods of relief could occur later, but overall temperatures are expected to remain elevated. Pay attention to the potential for rain, which can bring a welcome cool down for a short time, especially during the afternoon and evening.

Tonight’s Forecast

Looking ahead, we can expect temperatures to drop to a low of 72°F overnight. The slight chance of showers and thunderstorms may linger into the evening, so it’s wise to keep an umbrella handy if you’re heading out. Overall, tonight should feel warm, but calmer conditions are anticipated as winds remain light.

Williamson County, TN
July 12, 2025
92°
H:94°
L:72°
wind icon
Wind
10 mph WSW
humidity icon
Humidity
51%
cloud-rain icon
Conditions
Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

24-Hour Forecast

This Afternoon
cloud-rain icon
94°
|
72°
Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Sunday
cloud-rain icon
92°
|
72°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Monday
cloud-rain icon
94°
|
73°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Tuesday
cloud-rain icon
95°
|
73°
Patchy Fog then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Wednesday
cloud-rain icon
95°
|
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Thursday
cloud-rain icon
94°
|
73°
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
Friday
cloud-rain icon
93°
|
72°
Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

