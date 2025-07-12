7/12/25: Severe Weather Alert – Thunderstorms Likely Today

Current Weather: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

It’s currently 6:15 PM in Williamson County, TN, with temperatures at 92°F and a weather condition of Chance Showers And Thunderstorms. The humidity level is at 44%, which can make it feel a bit muggy outside. Additionally, winds are calm, contributing to a warm atmosphere with overcast skies and potential rain later.

Rain Expected

Currently, there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms. This means you might notice a spike in humidity, and even though it feels warm now, the rain could bring a cooling effect later. Be aware that if you head outside, you may experience sudden changes as storms develop, which could prompt you to seek shelter.

Overnight and Tomorrow

Looking ahead, overnight temperatures are expected to drop to around 72°F. As you plan for tomorrow, be prepared for similar conditions, including ongoing chances for showers and thunderstorms. Keep an umbrella handy in case rain arrives early. Overall, expect a warm and humid day ahead with intermittent storms likely.