7/12/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT – Chance of Storms Today

Lightning weather conditions for local forecast

Slight Chance Rain Showers, Then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

It’s currently 4:55 AM in Williamson County, TN, with a temperature of 74°F. The atmosphere brings a slight chance of rain showers transitioning into a higher chance of showers and thunderstorms later. Humidity is at 100%, making the air feel quite heavy. Additionally, winds are calm, contributing to a still environment, while the sky may be overcast as storms develop.

Weather Changes Coming

As we move through the day, expect a significant rise in temperatures, reaching a high of 94°F. This increase, coupled with high humidity, will make it feel warmer outside. Showers and thunderstorms could enhance the muggy feeling, so be prepared for potential downpours throughout the day. While the winds are calm now, they may pick up slightly as storm systems approach.

Today’s Outlook

Looking ahead, conditions will evolve with increased chances of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. As the temperature drops to a low of 71°F tonight, expect cooler, yet still humid, air. If you plan to be outdoors, stay alert for changing weather conditions, particularly if thunder and rain show up in your area. Prepare for a warm, unstable day ahead, with rain showers likely throughout, especially in the latter part of the day.

Williamson County, TN
July 12, 2025
74°
H:94°
L:71°
Wind
5 to 10 mph SW
Humidity
100%
Conditions
Slight Chance Rain Showers then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

24-Hour Forecast

Saturday
94°
72°
Slight Chance Rain Showers then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Sunday
94°
72°
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
Monday
92°
71°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Tuesday
94°
73°
Patchy Fog then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Wednesday
95°
73°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Thursday
94°
73°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

