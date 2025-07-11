7/11/25: Severe Weather Alert – Thunderstorms Expected This Afternoon

Sunny then Chance Showers and Thunderstorms

It’s currently 7:58 AM in Williamson County, TN, with temperatures at 75°F. The weather is sunny now, but there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms later. Humidity is high at 84%, making it feel a bit muggy outside. Winds are calm, contributing to the warm atmosphere and clear skies for the time being.

Weather Changes Coming

As we move through the day, expect temperatures to rise, reaching a high of 92°F. While it will remain mostly sunny in the early hours, be prepared for thunderstorms that may develop as the day progresses. This shift could increase humidity levels, making it feel hotter and stickier in the afternoon.

Today’s Outlook

Throughout the day, temperatures will climb, peaking at 92°F. With the chance of showers and thunderstorms increasing, a sudden downpour could cool things off briefly, but the overall heat will persist. If you’re heading outside, remember to stay hydrated and be alert for changing weather conditions later in the day.