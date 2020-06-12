6th Annual WILLCO Awards to Premiere on YouTube





The Sixth Annual WILLCO Awards will look a bit different this year, but the district’s talented student-athletes will still be recognized for their skills.

On June 16, the WILLCO Awards will be premiered on the WC-TV YouTube channel beginning at 7 p.m. The show will be hosted by WCS Athletic Director Darrin Joines and radio host Tate Matthews.

The WILLCO Awards is an annual event celebrating student-athletes and coaches for their accomplishments throughout the year. There are 18 different categories, including basketball, football and more. Unfortunately, spring sports awards will not be given since those athletes did not have an opportunity to compete this year.

The finalists for each category are listed below:

Girls Basketball

Grace Baird, Nolensville

Parker Leftwich, Nolensville

Amelia Osgood, Brentwood

Delaney Trushel, Brentwood

Boys Basketball

Bill Eads, Fairview

Rex Gainer, Ravenwood

Reed Kemp, Franklin

John Windley, Brentwood

Girls Bowling

Molly Austin, Brentwood

Sarah Garrett, Page

Maddie Ludwig, Franklin

Jadyn Miller, Independence

Boys Bowling

Drake Austin, Brentwood

Dawson Conder, Nolensville

Edward Lee, Ravenwood

Frankie Negron, Centennial

Girls Cross-Country

Alyssa Andrea, Fairview

Msgana Araya, Ravenwood

Kaitlyn Vanderkolk, Brentwood

Leigh Walters, Page

Boys Cross-Country

Matthew Andrea, Fairview

Brent Dassow, Centennial

Evan Guzman, Franklin

Kevin Vanderkolk, Brentwood

Football, Defense

Tim Coutras, Nolensville

Myles Dawson, Ravenwood

Jaylen Herrud, Summit

Xiere Howard, Brentwood

Football, Defense

Cade Granzow, Brentwood

Andrew Mason, Ravenwood

Destin Wade, Summit

Cade Walker, Page

Football, Player of the Year

Tim Coutras, Nolensville

Brian Garcia, Ravenwood

Keaten Wade, Summit

Cade Walker, Page

Girls Golf

Izzy Griggs, Franklin

Shelly Jang, Ravenwood

Gigi Powers, Brentwood

Taylor Qualls, Independence

Boys Golf

Nolan Griggs, Brentwood

Jack Morris, Franklin

Jack Wilcox, Franklin

Clayton Williams, Fairview

Girls Soccer

Victoria Case, Ravenwood

Kate Devine, Brentwood

Sydney Weinstein, Page

Trystan Wepking, Nolensville

Volleyball

Piper Drazek, Brentwood

Shaye Eggleston, Brentwood

Lauren Starcke, Nolensville

Avery Young, Nolensville

Girls Wrestling

Skylar Bixby, Independence

Makaylee Catlett, Independence

Annalise Dodson, Franklin

Taylor Sullivan, Independence

Boys Wrestling

Alex Ables, Centennial

Riley Bennett, Fairview

Skylar Coffey, Brentwood

Johnny Mac Feldhacker, Brentwood

Cheerleader

Ashton Carteaux, Ravenwood

Vivian Gust, Independence

Erin Holder, Page

Mackenzee Kirby, Summit

Dance

Kailey Craig, Brentwood.

Emily Fleming, Centennial

E. D. Tisano, Ravenwood

Media Student

Justin Kuddar, Summit

Joe Mina, Page

Reed Sellers, Franklin

Gabe Thieman, Independence



