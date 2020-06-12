6th Annual WILLCO Awards to Premiere on YouTube

The Sixth Annual WILLCO Awards will look a bit different this year, but the district’s talented student-athletes will still be recognized for their skills.
On June 16, the WILLCO Awards will be premiered on the WC-TV YouTube channel beginning at 7 p.m. The show will be hosted by WCS Athletic Director Darrin Joines and radio host Tate Matthews.
The WILLCO Awards is an annual event celebrating student-athletes and coaches for their accomplishments throughout the year. There are 18 different categories, including basketball, football and more. Unfortunately, spring sports awards will not be given since those athletes did not have an opportunity to compete this year.
The finalists for each category are listed below:
Girls Basketball
- Grace Baird, Nolensville
- Parker Leftwich, Nolensville
- Amelia Osgood, Brentwood
- Delaney Trushel, Brentwood
Boys Basketball
- Bill Eads, Fairview
- Rex Gainer, Ravenwood
- Reed Kemp, Franklin
- John Windley, Brentwood
Girls Bowling
- Molly Austin, Brentwood
- Sarah Garrett, Page
- Maddie Ludwig, Franklin
- Jadyn Miller, Independence
Boys Bowling
- Drake Austin, Brentwood
- Dawson Conder, Nolensville
- Edward Lee, Ravenwood
- Frankie Negron, Centennial
Girls Cross-Country
- Alyssa Andrea, Fairview
- Msgana Araya, Ravenwood
- Kaitlyn Vanderkolk, Brentwood
- Leigh Walters, Page
Boys Cross-Country
- Matthew Andrea, Fairview
- Brent Dassow, Centennial
- Evan Guzman, Franklin
- Kevin Vanderkolk, Brentwood
Football, Defense
- Tim Coutras, Nolensville
- Myles Dawson, Ravenwood
- Jaylen Herrud, Summit
- Xiere Howard, Brentwood
Football, Defense
- Cade Granzow, Brentwood
- Andrew Mason, Ravenwood
- Destin Wade, Summit
- Cade Walker, Page
Football, Player of the Year
- Tim Coutras, Nolensville
- Brian Garcia, Ravenwood
- Keaten Wade, Summit
- Cade Walker, Page
Girls Golf
- Izzy Griggs, Franklin
- Shelly Jang, Ravenwood
- Gigi Powers, Brentwood
- Taylor Qualls, Independence
Boys Golf
- Nolan Griggs, Brentwood
- Jack Morris, Franklin
- Jack Wilcox, Franklin
- Clayton Williams, Fairview
Girls Soccer
- Victoria Case, Ravenwood
- Kate Devine, Brentwood
- Sydney Weinstein, Page
- Trystan Wepking, Nolensville
Volleyball
- Piper Drazek, Brentwood
- Shaye Eggleston, Brentwood
- Lauren Starcke, Nolensville
- Avery Young, Nolensville
Girls Wrestling
- Skylar Bixby, Independence
- Makaylee Catlett, Independence
- Annalise Dodson, Franklin
- Taylor Sullivan, Independence
Boys Wrestling
- Alex Ables, Centennial
- Riley Bennett, Fairview
- Skylar Coffey, Brentwood
- Johnny Mac Feldhacker, Brentwood
Cheerleader
- Ashton Carteaux, Ravenwood
- Vivian Gust, Independence
- Erin Holder, Page
- Mackenzee Kirby, Summit
Dance
- Kailey Craig, Brentwood.
- Emily Fleming, Centennial
- E. D. Tisano, Ravenwood
Media Student
- Justin Kuddar, Summit
- Joe Mina, Page
- Reed Sellers, Franklin
- Gabe Thieman, Independence