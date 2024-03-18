$645 Million Powerball Jackpot for Monday Drawing

March 17, 2024 – Lottery players will get another chance to play for the colossal Powerball® jackpot this week! The jackpot has climbed to an estimated $645 million for the next drawing on Monday night. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $307.3 million.

The Powerball jackpot rolled Saturday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 12, 23, 44, 57, 61 and red Powerball 5. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

The Saturday drawing produced more than 1.3 million winning tickets, including 3 tickets, sold in Michigan, New Jersey and South Carolina, that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. Other big wins from Saturday night include 35 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and six tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

In the Double Play® drawing, a ticket in Iowa matched all five black balls to win a $500,000 prize. The winning Double Play numbers were black balls 9, 11, 13, 29, 69 and Powerball 12. Double Play is an add-on feature that gives players in select jurisdictions another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing with a top cash prize of $10 million. Players can add the Double Play feature to their Powerball ticket for an additional $1 per play. Double Play drawings are held after Powerball drawings every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

This is the second Powerball jackpot to rise above $600 million in 2024. The upcoming drawing on Monday night will be the 33rd drawing in the jackpot run. The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1, 2024, by a ticket in Michigan that won a prize worth $842.4 million.

If a player wins the jackpot on Monday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $645 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $307.3 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

The Powerball jackpot was hit five times in 2023:

Feb. 6, 2023 – $754.6 million – WA

March 4, 2023 – $162.6 million – VA

April 19, 2023 – $252.6 million – OH

July 19, 2023 – $1.08 billion – CA

Oct. 11, 2023 – $1.765 billion – CA

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Source: Powerball