62 Student-Athletes Graduate from Belmont This Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – This weekend, 62 Belmont student-athletes will earn their bachelor’s and master’s degrees as they participate in Belmont’s May Commencement Ceremonies at the Curb Event Center.

Students finishing their degrees in spring and summer 2025 are invited to participate in their respective May 2025 Commencement ceremony.

University President Dr. Greg Jones will preside over Friday and Saturday’s ceremonies.

The schedule of commencement ceremonies is as follows:

Commencement Ceremony 1 – Friday, May 2nd at 9:30am

College of Business, College of Education, College of Law, Interdisciplinary Studies & Global Education

Commencement Ceremony 2 – Friday, May 2nd at 2:30pm

College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences

Commencement Ceremony 3 – Saturday, May 3rd at 9:30am

College of Entertainment & Music Business

Commencement Ceremony 4 – Saturday, May 3rd at 2:30pm

College of Art, College of Architecture & Design, College of Music & Performing Arts, College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences, College of Science & Mathematics

Watch a live stream of the commencement ceremony by visiting www.belmont.edu during the event.

Here is a list of student-athletes graduating this weekend:

Allison Brockelman Soccer Summer Curtis Soccer Carly Ross Soccer Elizabeth Godfrey Volleyball Kamryn Olson Volleyball Erina Shin Volleyball Missy Sterkel Volleyball Grace Evans Volleyball Betsy Gordon Cross Country/Track Brooke Stromsland Cross Country/Track Kaitlyn Vanderkolk Cross Country/Track Kendal Cheesman Basketball Carmyn Harrison Basketball Elizabeth Suder Basketball Alyssa Getty Tennis Abi Solomon Tennis Anastasiya Zholdakova Tennis Kayli Clark Track and Field Logan Gray Track and Field Chelsea Mitchell Track and Field Emory Moore Track and Field McKenna Prouty Track and Field Nicola van der Merwe Track and Field Josie Arant Golf Eva Graham Golf Chloe Tarkany Golf Emma Barnes Softball Rayna Cruickshanks Softball India Cockrill Softball Emily Cockrill Softball Baie Ensio Softball Maya Johnson Softball Alexis Ignatin Cheerleading Trinitii Wyatt Cheerleading Alex Johnson Soccer Carter Cheeseman Cross Country/Track Gavin Morrow Cross Country/Track Nicholas Mota Cross Country/Track Jake Ricks Cross Country/Track Zac Shaffer Cross Country/Track Kevin Vanderkolk Cross Country/Track Joel Wolf Cross Country/Track Blake Barton Baseball Cade Granzow Baseball Caleb Guisewite Baseball Landon Godsey Baseball Ethan Harden Baseball Michael Lareau Baseball Joe Ruzicka Baseball Jordan Zuger Baseball Tyler Lundblade Basketball Brody Peebles Basketball Jonathan Pierre Basketball Isaiah Walker Basketball Trey Collins Track and Field Aidan Dinsbeer Track and Field Jackson Grant Track and Field Robert Joseph Track and Field Ben Miller Track and Field Diego Castro Tennis Braxton Lazarus Cheerleading Paul Rackley Cheerleading

Source: Belmont

