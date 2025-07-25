6 Ways to Save Money at the Movies With AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, is turning up the savings this summer to help moviegoers make the most of the season without overspending. With must-see movies hitting the big screen, AMC is offering guests five easy ways to enjoy the moviegoing experience at a great value.

From benefit-rich loyalty programs, to 50% Off Ticket and Concession deals, to morning and early afternoon pricing, AMC Theatres is consistently bringing incredible value to millions of moviegoers each week.

Here are six unique ways to save at AMC this summer:

Take Advantage of 50% Off Tickets on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

All 36 million-plus AMC Stubs® members enjoy 50% off the standard adult evening ticket price every Tuesday and Wednesday. And it’s not just movie tickets – AMC Stubs members also get 50% off the Small popcorn & fountain drink Combo. Whether you’re catching a new release or rewatching a favorite summer blockbuster, midweek movies are more affordable than ever. Get Perks for Free with AMC Stubs Insider and Level Up to AMC Premiere GO!

Everyone can join AMC Stubs Insider for free and start earning rewards right away—like $5 back for every 5,000 points earned, a free refill on large popcorn, and access to exclusive promotions.

For our most active Insider members, there’s even more to enjoy: AMC Premiere GO!, a new, exclusive tier that unlocks elevated perks once guests reach eight visits in a calendar year such as 2x points for every $1 spent, waived online ticket fees for 4+ tickets purchased at the same time, a free large popcorn & fountain drink birthday gift, free size upgrades on popcorn and fountain drinks, and priority lane access. It’s AMC’s way of rewarding frequent moviegoers. Unlock Even More Value with A-List and A-List CLASSIC

AMC Stubs A-List members can see up to 4 movies every week for one low monthly price in any format— including IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and RealD 3D.

For guests who visit AMC CLASSIC® theatre locations, the new A-List CLASSIC tier offers the same great flexibility with one movie per week at any CLASSIC location for the low price of $14.99 plus tax— perfect for guests who prefer everyday value at hometown locations. A full list of AMC CLASSIC locations is available here: AMC CLASSIC locations in the United States Enjoy Family-Friendly Fun with Summer Movie Camp

All summer long, AMC Summer Movie Camp offers kid-friendly favorites both old and new like THE WILD ROBOT, SHREK, and MIGRATION at a family-friendly price on Mondays and Wednesdays at participating theatres, now through August 13. It’s the perfect outing for families looking to beat the heat, stay entertained, and save big. See Titles Early and Save with Matinee Pricing

Moviegoers can enjoy discounted matinee pricing on tickets before 4 p.m. every day. Whether you’re starting your weekend early or planning a weekday outing, catching a matinee is one of the easiest ways to enjoy the big screen for less. Ask About Senior, Military, and Student Discounts

AMC offers special pricing for seniors, Military members, and students year-round with a valid ID. It’s another way AMC is proud to support the communities we serve while making the moviegoing experience accessible for everyone.

Make This Summer One to Remember at AMC

With summer blockbusters like F1 THE MOVIE, JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH, SUPERMAN, THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS, and many others lighting up the big screen— and fresh, new titles releasing weekly— there’s never been a better time to visit your local AMC. Bring your friends, take advantage of unbeatable savings, and enjoy the movies the way they were meant to be seen.

To learn more about AMC Stubs memberships or to find a theatre near you, visit amctheatres.com.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email