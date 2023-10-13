6 Ways to Prepare Your Home for Sale in the Fall

While the real estate market is most active in Spring and Summer, listing your home in the fall is a great time to find serious, motivated buyers. Most buyers at this time of year are looking to settle quickly for the school year and upcoming holiday season. Competition also tends to be lower in the fall as inventory drops, so buyers will see your listing more readily with fewer available homes for sale.

Take advantage of this unique timing in the market and set the stage for a fall showing. With Warren Bradley Partners, you’ll have decades of experience to guide you through showing your home at its best this fall season.

Get photos taken as soon as possible

The beautiful colors of fall leaves only last so long, so make sure to schedule your exterior photos as soon as possible. Your house will shine against the backdrop of fall, and the colors in the pictures will stand out online, motivating buyers to request a showing.

Tidy up the landscaping for elevated curb appeal

Fall is a beautiful time of year to showcase a home, but there are additional considerations for maintaining curb appeal. Freshen up your landscape beds with new mulch, trim overgrown shrubs, and consider some fall flowers to brighten your home’s exterior. You’ll also want to regularly tidy any fallen leaves for the best impression on buyers.

Prepare your interior for the new owners

Buyers this time of year are looking to get settled quickly, so prepare your home for the transition. Touch up paint with more neutral colors and minimize your personal decor to create an interior that a buyer can visualize as theirs. Hire a cleaning service for areas that need extra attention, like windows, and consider an HVAC service so the heating system keeps your interior comfortable this fall.

Keep it cozy with the right lighting

With natural light fading earlier in the day, lighting is critical to showing your home in the fall. Throughout the day, you should opt for lamps to add depth and interest to the room, but make sure to switch on your overhead and exterior lights when a buyer is coming for a showing later in the evening. The right lighting can make your home feel cozy for a buyer motivated to move in quickly.

Seasonal decor can be nice, but keep it minimal

Adding homey touches to honor the season can create a nice visual impression for your buyer, but keep them minimal and tidy. Small touches like pumpkins on the doorstep, fall-colored flowers in a vase, or some simple garland can be attractive but not detract from the showing. You’ll want to ensure that fall decorations aren’t distracting buyers from your beautiful home.

Highlight home features that are best in the fall

If your home has elements that are beneficial throughout the fall and winter months, highlight them for your showing. A fire in the fireplace or a tablescape in your large dining room can demonstrate how comfortable your home is for upcoming cold seasons and holidays.

List your home this fall with Warren Bradley Partners!

You need a team with all the tools to get the best result when you’re looking to sell your home. Warren Bradley Partners combines decades of experience with a wide range of resources so your home looks its best and your listing stands out. With a combination of staging, walkthrough videos, and beautiful photography, you’ll have access to every tool needed to market your home to the right buyer.

Call Warren Bradley Partners if you are in the market to buy or sell your home this Fall!