6 Ways to Ring in 2021

2020 has been a very long year, especially for our area with a tornado in March, followed by the first COVID patient diagnosed in Williamson County which led to words we never used like pandemic and quarantine and most recently the Nashville explosion on Christmas Day. Let’s turn the page to 2021 by celebrating with these in-person or virtual events.
1Nashville New Year’s Eve
Unlike years past, Nashville will not be filled with thousands of people to celebrate the New Year. You can find a virtual televised Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville show featuring indie-rock band Moon Taxi and powerhouse trio The Shindellas. Watch it on News Channel 5 or listen to it live on Lightning 100, show starts at 10:30 pm and runs until midnight.
2Ryman Show with Old Crow Medicine Show
You have two chances to see Old Crow Medicine Show at The Ryman. A few in-person tickets remain for the socially distanced concert or you can live stream it.
Find ticket options here.
3Happenstance Social Lounge
7180 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
You have two opportunities to celebrate the New Year with a socially distanced gathering at this new spot in Nolensville. Each ticket includes a complimentary glass of champagne, special pricing on food and drinks, giveaways, and more!
Make a reservation for the 7:00 pm or 10:00 pm time slot here.
4Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant
120 4th Avenue South, Franklin
Bring in the New Year at Puckett’s with Smith & Gone. The show starts at 10:30 pm with a champagne toast at midnight along with party favors.
Call 615-794-5527 to make reservations.
5Free Virtual Concert with Alabama
ALABAMA is again teaming up with Camping World® for a virtual concert, set to stream live this Thursday, December 31 at 8 p.m. / CT.
Virtual concertgoers can stream the performance live this New Year’s Eve night at ultimatervshow.com.
6Izzy’s Franklin
901 Columbia Avenue, Franklin
To ring in the new year, they are offering a faux countdown for the whole family. Champagne will be offered to adults with kids receiving sparkling cider. You can also enjoy live music with Casey Frazier. You can choose 7 pm or 9 pm to celebrate.
Make your reservation online here.