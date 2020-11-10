6 Top COVID-19 Articles

1Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

Information about COVID-19 cases in Williamson County, including total cases, active cases, recovered, deaths and positive and negative PCR tests. Read more.

2Total Coronavirus Case Count in Tennessee

Information about COVID-19 cases in the state of Tennessee, including total (confirmed and probable) cases, recovered, total deaths (confirmed and probable) and a breakdown of positive cases by race, ethnicity and sex, as well, as a look at total number of PCR and antigen tests. Read more.

3WCS COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Numbers by School

Williamson County Schools is providing information to the public on the number of WCS students and staff who are quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19 by school. Read more.

4COVID-19 Cases Among Children

This article highlights data sets from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) regarding COVID-19 cases among children. Read More.

5New Cases in Schools

The Tennessee Department of Education has launched a COVID-19 Dashboard, which shares information at school and district levels, including numbers of new positive COVID-19 cases in districts and schools. Read More.

6Where to Get COVID-19 Test In and Near Williamson County

If you think you need a COVID-19 test, here are some things to know and places where you can get a test. Read More.

