6 to be Inducted Into Blue Raider Hall of Fame on Sept. 19

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee Athletic Department has announced the Class of 2025 Blue Raider Hall of Fame inductees. The six new class members this year will bring the total number of Blue Raider Hall of Fame members to 193. This year’s induction will take place in the SRM Concrete Club inside the Stephen and Denise Smith Athletic Performance Center.

The six individuals will be inducted into the Blue Raider Hall of Fame during a ceremony Sept. 19 prior to the football game against Marshall on Sept. 20. The time of the ceremony will be announced at a later date with a cocktail reception in the Hall of Fame Building prior to the induction.

The Class of 2025 includes:

Ashley E. Adams, Volleyball (2005-07)

Kevin Byard, football (2012-15)

Ann Dudley, track (2009-12)

Warren “Big Cat” Kidd, men’s basketball (1991-93)

Garth Petrilli, football (1991-94)

Jerry Singleton, track

Source: MTSU

More Sports News ​

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email