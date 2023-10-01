6 Things to Watch for the Titans in Sunday’s Game vs the Bengals

1 Get After Joe

There are few things Titans fans want to remember about the 2021 season’s playoff game against the Bengals. Yes, it was a painful loss. But one memory that lingers is the sight of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow getting sacked nine times in that contest. Well, the Titans need to get after Burrow again on Sunday, and the QB’s lingering calf injury should give them a chance because of his limited mobility. One thing that could make it difficult: Burrow has been getting the ball out quick, in roughly 2.5 seconds. The Titans need to pressure Burrow in the middle of the line, and get their hands up to bat balls the line of scrimmage. Big defensive linemen Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry are among those ready to reintroduce themselves.