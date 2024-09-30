6 Things to Watch for the Titans in Monday Night’s Game vs the Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Titans face the Miami Dolphins on Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here’s a look at six things to watch leading up to the contest:

Can Will Levis Find Magic?

It’s been an unsteady start to the season for Titans quarterback Will Levis, who has thrown for 578 yards and four touchdowns, but with five interceptions, including a pair of pick-6 INTs. The Titans need Levis to settle down and lead the way. On a Monday night in December last year, Levis ignited a memorable comeback at Hard Rock Stadium, as the Titans scored 15 points in 51 seconds to win, 28-27. Levis threw for a career-best 327 yards in that game. Can Levis regain some of that magic in his return trip to Hard Rock Stadium?

Protect the QB

The Titans need to give Levis time, and that’s something he hasn’t been afforded much so far, especially last Sunday, when he was sacked eight times by the Packers. Levis has been sacked 15 times in three games – heading into Week 4, only Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson (16) has been sacked more in 2024. The Titans have discussed changes up front, namely at right tackle, where Nicholas Petit-Frere has started the first three games. As much as anything, the Titans want NPF to simply be more consistent, and better. This much is certain: The Titans need to do a better job protecting their QB. Shaky protection is one of the reasons the team has a minus-8 sack differential, which is 2nd worst in the NFL.

Better Around Levis, and Score

It’s not just the offensive line that needs to help out the QB. The Titans need consistent playmakers to emerge here, both in the running game and passing game. Yes, there are several reasons why this team has scored just 17, 17 and 14 points in games this season. There are ways the Titans can shake out of it. DeAndre Hopkins led the team with six catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in Week 3, after Calvin Ridley’s two-touchdown performance in Week 2. The Titans need to be more productive as an offense, and in turn change course from some years of low output. The Titans have not score 30 points in a game since their 2nd-most-recent game against the Dolphins, a 34-3 win in Week 17 of 2021. Tennessee’s current streak of 38 games without scoring 30 points is the longest active streak in the NFL.

Stiffen Up Defense

Through the first two weeks of the season, the Titans counted on their defense to keep them in it. The unit ranked No.1 in the NFL at Week 2. But the defense didn’t play with the same edge against the Packers, when tackling was suspect, and pressure dwindled. DC Dennard Wilson counted 15 missed tackles against the Packers. As a defense, the Titans still rank 5th overall in the NFL, but the defense is allowing 26.0 points per game (T-24th). This group is on the spot to bounce back on Monday night against another team starting a back-up quarterback. After Skylar Thompson was injured last week, the Dolphins named Tyler Huntley the starter for this week. Huntley is elusive, and he can make plays. The Titans need to bottle him up, and tackle better.

Turnovers

This is another area where the Titans defense needs to make a difference. Across the board, the Titans have made things tougher on themselves by turning the ball over on offense. The Titans have a minus-7 turnover differential, which is worst in the NFL. Levis has eight giveaways himself, which is the most by any player this season. But the Titans defense hasn’t forced a turnover this season, and this is something that’s going to have to change. The only turnover the Titans have taken advantage of came on special teams in Week 1, when the Bears botched a kickoff. Can that change on Monday night? It will be one of the things to watch against the Dolphins.

Importance of Week 4

The Titans are 0-3, and now a one-point underdog against the 1-2 Dolphins after the line moved in the past few days. It’s crunch time for the Titans, who have dug themselves into a pretty big hole. Since 1990, only four teams that started 0-3 have made the playoffs. Here’s how the odds change based on Monday night’s results, with a win or loss: Since 1990, teams starting 1-3 have made the playoffs 14.0% of the time, won the division 7.4% of the time and won a Super Bowl 0.4% of the time. The playoff percentage for teams that start 0-4 are pretty bleak: 1.0% to make the playoffs, 1.0% to win the division and 0.0% to win the Super Bowl. The Titans desperately need a win heading into the bye week.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

