6 Signs You Have a Moisture Problem In Your Crawlspace or Basement

From Columbia Crawlspace

Ah, Spring! It’s a great time for cleaning, sorting, and reorganizing. Sometimes we find our Spring Cleaning takes us to the basement and other spaces under our homes where memories and treasures (and junk!) have been stored. While we’re down there, it’s a great opportunity to look for signs that could mean your basement or crawlspace has major moisture problems that can damage your precious memories – and your home.

1 – Puddles or Standing Water – This is usually one of the most obvious signs of a problem under your home. There are several possible sources for pooling water, the most common is a leak from plumbing or appliances inside the home. Check bathtubs/showers, faucets, dishwashers, and washing machines, as well as any other suspicious plumbing. If all is well inside, examine the foundation for cracks that might allow water seepage. Also check gutters and downspouts, as well as landscaping and slope of the soil around the foundation. Soil needs to slope away from the foundation, and landscaping, gutters, etc. need to direct water away from the home to avoid damage that can cause water to get into your home.

2 – Wet Drywall or Carpet – If your basement is finished, puddling water may not be obvious right away because carpet and drywall will absorb a great deal of moisture. The first sign you notice might be squishy, wet carpet or soft, mushy walls. You may even see bowing walls or drywall pulling away from the mounting screws.

3 – Visible Mold or Mildew – Because basements and crawlspaces are such common areas for moisture, this increases the possibility of mold and mildew issues. Unfortunately, mold and mildew are far bigger problems than many homeowners realize. They can damage structures, like concrete foundations and wood supports, as well as trigger or aggravate health conditions, such as allergies and asthma.

4 – Musty Smells – While it’s not unusual for crawlspaces and unfinished basements to have an earthy smell, these areas should not give off musty, mildewy smells. Such odors are a clue that you have mold or mildew growing somewhere under your home. These smells can also permeate the air that your family breathes in the home above, causing health problems. And if the space under your home has a cat urine odor not caused by the family pet, be aware that this is another indication you may actually have a mold problem.

5 – Cracks in Walls or Foundation – Water seepage into your basement or crawlspace can quickly and easily undermine your home’s foundation. Visible cracks in the foundation, inside or out, or cracks in the walls in any area of your home are a sign of foundation settling that may be caused by water seepage problems. If you notice cracks, it’s best to have your basement or crawlspace inspected as soon as possible to avoid further damage and loss of home value.

6 – Wood Rot – Rotting wood joists and supports is a sure sign that the space under your home has an ongoing moisture issue. When organic material, such as wood, is exposed to moisture over time, mold and mildew set in and slowly eat away at the structures supporting your home. If the source of the moisture is not addressed and the damage repaired, your entire home can become an unstable structure.

Although these issues sound intimidating, they don’t have to be when you have Columbia CrawlSpace on your side.

Our experts know where to look for the sources of moisture, and we can help you with the best solutions for addressing problems and protecting your family’s home for the future.

Contact Columbia CrawlSpace today for a free estimate