In case you didn’t know – it’s World Cocktail Day today, May 13.

In celebration, Bacardi has launched cocktail kits from BACARDÍ Rum, Patrón Tequila, Grey Goose Vodka, Bombay Sapphire Gin, Dewar’s Scotch and Cazadores Tequila.

During this time of social distancing, you can order these kits online and have them delivered to your door. You could also celebrate by ordering cocktails to go from your favorite local spot here.

Bacardi shares these 6 recipes to try.