In case you didn’t know – it’s World Cocktail Day today, May 13.
In celebration, Bacardi has launched cocktail kits from BACARDÍ Rum, Patrón Tequila, Grey Goose Vodka, Bombay Sapphire Gin, Dewar’s Scotch and Cazadores Tequila.
During this time of social distancing, you can order these kits online and have them delivered to your door. You could also celebrate by ordering cocktails to go from your favorite local spot here.
Bacardi shares these 6 recipes to try.
1BACARDÍ Rum Banana Daiquiri
The smooth, subtle notes of almond and vanilla of BACARDI Superior pair exquisitely with the quintessential Caribbean flavor of ripe banana for a tropical daiquiri riff.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 parts BACARDÍ Superior Rum
- 0.25 part Banana
- 0.25 part Vanilla
- 0.75 part Lime
- Garnish: Dehydrated Lime Wheel
Method: Shaken and served in a coupe glass.
Link to purchase: https://www.cocktailcourier.com/cocktail/bacardi-rum-banana-daiquiri/
2Patrón Tequila Watermelon Basil Margarita
With notes of fresh agave and oak, Patrón Reposado is the perfect tequila for a bountiful fruit and herb-filled margarita. Travel on island time with this balanced juxtaposition of sweet and savory a unique take on the margarita, it will leave you feeling like you’re on a Mexican vacation.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 parts Patrón Reposado Tequila
- 0.5 part Watermelon Puree
- 0.5 part Basil Simple Syrup
- 1 part Lime juice
- Garnish: Dehydrated Lime Wheel
Method: Shaken and served in a rocks glass.
Link to purchase: https://www.cocktailcourier.com/cocktail/patron-tequila-watermelon-basil-margarita/
3Grey Goose French Passion
Travel to the coast of Southern France and taste this tropical twist on traditional Provence. Exquisite French Grey Goose Vodka meets sunny passion fruit, zesty lime and warm cinnamon for a warm weather retreat for your taste buds.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 parts Grey Goose Vodka
- 0.25 part Passionfruit Puree
- 0.25 part Cinnamon
- 0.50 part Lime
- Garnish: Dehydrated Flower
Method: Shaken and served in a rocks glass.
Link to purchase: https://www.cocktailcourier.com/cocktail/grey-goose-french-passion/
/TJ Docena
4Bombay English Garden Gimlet
Taste the 10 hand-selected botanicals of Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin accompanied by fresh basil and floral lavender for a new take on the gimlet.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 parts Bombay Sapphire Gin
- 0.75 part Lemon Juice
- 0.5 part Basil Syrup (1:1 dilution sugar:water)
- 2 dashes Lavender Bitters
Method: Shaken and served in a rocks glass.
Link to purchase: https://www.cocktailcourier.com/cocktail/bombay-english-garden-gimlet/</a
5Dewar’s Scotch Emporium Highball
A sly nod to John Dewar’s humble beginnings in Perth, Scotland, this highball pairs the classic swirl of honey and Scottish heather of Dewars White Label with aromatic earl grey and bright lemon for a new take on a classic.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 part Dewar’s Scotch White Label
- 0.25 part Lemon
- 0.25 part Earl Grey Syrup
- 3.5 parts Soda Water
- Garnish: Lemon Wedge
Method: Shaken and served in a highball glass.
Link to purchase: https://www.cocktailcourier.com/cocktail/dewars-scotch-emporium-highball/
6The Cazadores Huntsman
Originating in Puebla, Mexico, the rich smoke and slight spice of ancho chili pairs perfectly with warm vanilla and the tropical, citrus notes of Cazadores Reposado for the perfect spirit-forward sipper.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 parts Cazadores Tequila
- 0.25 part Ancho Chili Vanilla Agave
- 2 dashes Orange Bitters
- Garnish: Orange Expression
Method: Stirred and served in a rocks glass.
Link to purchase: https://www.cocktailcourier.com/cocktail/tequila-cazadores-the-huntsman/