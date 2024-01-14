6 Outdoor Snow Activities for Kids

5 Have Water Balloons Left Over from the Summer?

Put that summer pastime favorite to good use this winter! Place a couple of drops of food coloring in each water balloon, fill the balloon up with water and tie a knot in it. Fill some kitchen pans with some fresh snow and place the filled balloons in it for a couple of hours to harden. Once they are solid, grab a pair of gloves and scissors to cut the balloon off and voila – beautiful, colorful natural marbles to roll around in the snow.