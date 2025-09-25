6 Must-See Acts Beyond the Headliners at Pilgrimage Music Festival 2025

Pilgrimage Music Festival 2025 returns to Franklin, Tennessee, on September 27-28, transforming Harlinsdale Farm into a two-day celebration of music, culture, and community. Headliners John Mayer, Kings of Leon, and Turnpike Troubadours top a lineup that blends superstar acts with rising talent and local favorites. Beyond the stages, fans can explore artisanal food, craft vendors, and family-friendly experiences that make Pilgrimage a uniquely Southern festival. If you haven’t obtained your tickets yet, you can find them here.

Here is our pick for the top six acts to see beyond the headliners this year.

verygently

Sunday, September 27, 1:30 pm – Midnight Sun Stage

verygently is the collective force of three established Nashville singer-songwriters—Drew Erwin, Joey Hendricks, and Tristan Bushman who came together in early 2024. Their latest EP, Fame, was recorded at the Muscle Shoals studio Fame. Expect to hear layered, soulful music.

Colony House

Saturday, September 27, 5 pm – Gold Record Stage

This will be a hometown show for the Franklin band, which performed at the 2017 Pilgrimage Festival. The four-piece Indie rock band often refers to their sound as “landlocked surf rock” and is known for its high-energy, fan-connected show. Currently out on tour, in support of their fifth studio album 77, this is their only local stop.

Ben Chapman’s Peach Jam

Saturday, September 27, 3:40-5:20 pm, 5:45-7:15 pm – Americana Triangle

Ben found his way to Nashville after spending his adolescent years with self-taught guitar lessons and local VFW gigs. After landing his first publishing deal in 2021 with hit-songwriter Hillary Lindsey’s Hang Your Hat Music, a creative joint venture with Concord music, Chapman launched a monthly, year-long residency at the top of 2022 called “Peach Jam”, a name paying ode to his north Georgia roots. Hosted on the 2nd Wednesday of the month at Nashville’s beloved venue The Basement, the residency became a place for musicians, friends, and music lovers alike to turn on, tune in, and drop out for an evening of community, musicianship and we expect the same at Pilgrimage Festival.

Angel White

Saturday, September 27, 2 pm – Gold Record Stage

Khalil Hall who goes by Angel White, selecting that name as he stated, “comes from the angels in life that people interact with, whether they know it or not.” A fifth-generation Texan who delivers a style of folk, soul, and country, it will be a great addition to your Saturday afternoon lineup.

The Heavy Heavy

Sunday, September 28, 3:15 pm – Gold Record Stage

The UK-based duo of Georgie and Will Turner doesn’t often tour in the U.S. Their sound is often compared to the early sounds of Fleetwood Mac and Mama and Papas. Currently on tour, they’ve been selling out venues across the U.S.

Better Than Ezra

Sunday, September 28, 5 pm – Gold Record Stage

The lead singer of the band, Kevin Griffin, is a Franklin resident and one of the founders of the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival. The band first performed at Pilgrimage in 2017 and has appeared on the schedule multiple times since then. Here’s what we can tell you – don’t miss their performance. Formed over 35 years ago, they know how to entertain a crowd, and their devoted fans look forward to seeing them year after year.

