At Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood, we appreciate all the hard work Moms do for us. They’re our biggest fans, the best coaches and trainers around. This Mother’s Day, don’t wait until the last minute to find the perfect gift.
Show your Mom how much she means to you by giving her the gift of play from Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood! No matter the sport or the level of skill, we have the quality used gear she needs for less!
We are excited to welcome our customers back to our store! We are committed to:
- Providing a safe environment though continued enhanced cleaning processes
- Complying with all local government guidelines and CDC/health recommendations
- Offering exceptional customer service all day, every day
- Continuing to be here for you by providing a great selection at every day value
- Allowing a limited number of customers in the store at a time
- Maintaining a 6′ separation between customers while shopping
- Requesting customers to wear a face mask or face covering while shopping
- Offering curbside pickup, driveway delivery and pick up of large items
- Scheduling FaceTime shopping for customers
Take Advantage of Your Opportunity to Get Paid:
Bring in your gently used sports equipment and fitness gear that you no longer use and get paid CASH on the SPOT! Or, trade in and trade up for the gear you need now. We have a great selection of quality used and new gear at everyday low prices!
Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood’s Most Wanted Items:
Elliptical Trainers, Treadmills, Indoor and Outdoor Bikes, Dumbbells, Weight Plates, Weight Benches, Kettlebells, Barbells, Disc Golf, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Equipment, Golf Clubs, Lacrosse Equipment, Baseballs, Canoes/Kayaks, Pickleball Paddles & Nets and MORE!
6 Gift Ideas for Mom
1NEW Kess Yoga Mat (Supporting Artists Around the World Series)
$19.99 (compare to Regular Retail Price: $60.00)
Release the inner yogi in style with this artistically unique yoga exercise mat. At 72″ x 24″, this mat allows you to pose freely and comfortably. Made of durable, textured non-slip backing foam, this thick mat will cushion your body during your workout routine. Made of recycled rubber.
2Adams Golf IDEA A12 OS; 13 Piece Graphite Women’s Compete Right Hand Set
What a great Mother’s Day gift! For the Golf Mom, we have a great selection of Golf Bags, Golf Clubs, Golf Shoes and more!
3NEW Bosu Balance Trainer Sport
$99.99.
This 50 cm Bosu Balance Trainer Sport will enhance any fitness routine!
4NEW Head Radical Versatility 4 1/4″ Tennis Racquet
$119.99
Check out this Head Tennis racket, ideal for the mom who loves to play tennis or one who is interested in getting started.
5Airwalk Inline Skates
$22.99
We’ve got lots of NEW and gently used Inline skates in stock. It’s a fun way to enjoy the outdoors and get some exercise!
6New Bocce Ball Set ~ Classic Outdoor Fun!
$9.99
Perfect for Backyard Fun. Includes eight 90mm Molded Bocce Balls and one 40 mm Scoring Jack/Pallino
About Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood:
Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood offers new and gently used sports and fitness equipment. Bring in your quality used gear and get cash on the spot, or get in store credit to use towards your next purchase! Learn more at playitagainsports.com/locations/brentwood-tn.
They are located at 1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350, Brentwood, TN 37027 (in the Barnes and Noble Shopping Center). Reach them at 615-661-1107.
Regular Store Hours: Monday – Friday 10AM – 7PM, Saturday 10AM – 6PM & Sunday 12 – 5PM
