6 Lives Shows to See this Week – June 12, 2023

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Duran Duran
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Tuesday, June 13, 7 pm
Duran Duran are icons of British music. Continuing to perform to huge concert audiences around the world since the band first formed in 1980, their career has seen more than 100 million record sales worldwide. 21 UK Top 20 tunes and 18 American hit singles, six Platinum-selling records, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Find tickets here.
2Styx
Ryman Auditorium, 116 John Rep Lewis Way, Nashville
Saturday, June 17, 7:30 pm
With over four decades of barn-burning chart hits, joyous singalongs, and hard-driving deep cuts, the STYX show is promising to be one to remember. From the progressively-sweeping splendor that is “The Grand Illusion,” to the majestic spiritual love for a special “Lady”; and the regal reach-for-the-stars bravado of “Come Sail Away” to the rugged “Renegade.”
Find tickets here.
3Nashville Symphony Black Panther
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville
Thursday, June 15, 7 pm
One of the most renowned masters of the tama, African drummer Massamba Diop will perform live with the Nashville Symphony during Black Panther. A “talking drum” from Senegal, and prominently featured throughout the movie, the tama is known for its abilities to replicate the sounds of human speech.
Find tickets here.
4John McEuen
Franklin Theater, 429 Main Street, Franklin
Sunday, June 18, 8 pm
John McEuen, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band founding member, brings with him 50+ years of worldwide performing with his banjo, fiddle, guitar, and mandolin. Often referred to as ‘the String Wizard’, he weaves stories of his travels and family life (he has raised 7 kids), taking us through where his musical path has taken him.
5Kristin Chenoweth
photo from TPAC
TPAC, 501 Deaderick Street, Nashville
Friday, June 16, 8 pm
Kristin Chenoweth is an Emmy & Tony Award winning actor and singer whose career spans film, TV, voiceover, and stage. Her most recognizable roles include Pushing Daisies and Hairspray Live!, as well as Broadway’s You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown and Wicked. Her candid, comedic novel of her life, A Little Bit Wicked, debuted on The New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List. She just released her first picture book, What Will I Do with My Love Today?.
Find tickets here.
6Debbie Gibson
Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall, 5055 Broadway, Nashville
Saturday, June 17, 8 pm
Assembly Hall is thrilled to welcome 80s pop icon superstar Debbie Gibson to Skydeck on Broadway! A limited amount of VIP Meet & Greet packages are available! For a more elevated experience, purchase a Mezzanine ticket for the best view of Nashville’s skyline, dedicated bottle service, open lounge seating, and access to private restrooms.
Find tickets here.