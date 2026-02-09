6 Lives Shows this Week- February 9, 2026

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Winter Jam
Friday, February 13, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Winter Jam 2026 brings together some of the biggest names in Christian music for an unforgettable night. This year’s lineup features Anne Wilson, Matthew West, Katy Nichole, Hulvey, Disciple, Emerson Day, Newsong, and speaker Zane Black.
Find tickets here.
2Clint Black
Thursday- Saturday, February 12-14, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Clint Black brings the Back to the Blacktop tour to the Ryman this week. Special guest will be John Foster, Emily Ann Roberts, and Cody Lowden. Clint Black surged to superstardom as part of the fabled Class of ’89, reaching #1 with five consecutive singles from his triple- platinum debut, Killin’ Time.
Find tickets here.
3Crystal Bowersox
Thursday, February 12, 7 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Bowersox was the runner up on American Idol season nine. For 2026, this is only one of three shows scheduled for the year.
Find tickets here.
4Wynton Marsalis at Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Wednesday, February 11, 7:30 pm
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Center, Nashville
Jazz legend Wynton Marsalis,the acclaimed trumpeter, composer, and American cultural ambassador heads to Nashville this week. Co-music-directed by JLCO saxophonists Chris Lewis and Alexa Tarantino, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis celebrates these compositions and the spirit of Duke Ellington’s historic trip to Africa nearly 60 years later.
Find tickets here.
5Conservation Aid
Wednesday, February 11, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
Conservation Aid is a benefit concert supporting wildlife and habitat conservation. Artists scheduled to perform include: Rhett Akins, Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Muscadine Bloodline, Dustin Lynch, The Castellows, Dylan Marlowe, Walker Montgomery, and more.
Find tickets here.
6Vincent Mason
Thursday, February 12, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Vincent Mason brings his “Monster Energy Outbreak Energy Tour” with special guest Cole Goodwin.
Find tickets here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter